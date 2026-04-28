April 28, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Sweltering heat but thunderstorms later forecast for Bengal polls second phase voting day

Sweltering heat but thunderstorms later forecast for Bengal polls second phase voting day

Kolkata, April 28 (IANS) The Kolkata Met office has predicted sweltering heat, with high possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day, on Wednesday, when the second and final phase of voting in West Bengal Assembly polls will be held.

Along with political heat, voters in 142 constituencies in south Bengal districts and Kolkata are all set to experience sweltering heat during the day with the sky to remain overcast while there is a high possibility of Nor'wester later in the day, which might also occur during the voting hours after 3 p.m.

According to met office, a warning of thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, has been issued for south Bengal districts and Kolkata for the next four days.

On Tuesday, a day before voting, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain later in the day. According to the Met Office, the speed of the thunderstorms can reach 60 kilometres per hour. Due to the rain, the temperature in Kolkata may drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, which will give some relief to the city residents from the discomfort. However, the high humidity level will increase the discomfort index, which will be felt in the daytime tomorrow.

The weather forecast is in place for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, which will go to the polls in the second phase of voting. A heavy rain warning has been issued, especially for East Burdwan and its adjacent districts.

"A thunderstorm and hailstorm warning has been issued on the polling day. Wind speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are expected in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, West Midnapore, Howrah, and Hooghly districts. A thunderstorm with rain warning is in place for the rest of the places which will go to the polls tomorrow," a Met Department official said.

Meanwhile, rain intensity may increase further in the north Bengal districts where polling is already held. Especially on Thursday, there is a possibility of very heavy rain of up to 200 mm in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. Thunderstorms and rains will continue in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar districts throughout the week. Due to this rain, the temperature in the northern districts may drop by about 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

--IANS

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