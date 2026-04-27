April 28, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

Sweden backs ‘Make in India’ initiative, calls partnership strong​

Sweden backs ‘Make in India’ initiative, calls partnership strong​ (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Sweden is a very good partner to India when it comes to the Make in India policy, and also supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of making more in India.​

Swedish companies are investing a lot in India, said Head of Mission Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, on Monday.​

During South Africa’s Freedom Day celebrations at the South African Consulate in Mumbai, the Consul General of Sweden said that the India-Sweden partnership is very fruitful and prosperous, with more than 280 Swedish companies in India employing two lakh people directly and 22,00,000 people indirectly, while answering a question regarding India-Sweden future partnerships.

He also congratulated South Africa on its 30th anniversary.​

He said that it is a fantastic day to celebrate South Africa, adding that apartheid was a very bad sin and that Sweden is very happy that democracy is now ruling in South Africa.​

He said that Sweden has supported South Africa’s freedom struggle for many decades, during the apartheid period as well, as one of the few Western European countries that were supporting the African National Congress and its liberation movement, while answering a question about the South Africa-Sweden partnership.​

He highlighted that Sweden is working together with the South African government to promote bilateral trade, investments, and tourism.​

He added that many Swedish people love going to South Africa for tourism.​

He said that Sweden and India want peace and stability in the Middle East, adding that this is what everybody wants.​

He also condemned any attack on the president or any political leaders.​

He said that Sweden was very horrified after seeing the pictures coming out of Washington the previous day, describing it as a horrible attack and expressing hope that everyone is safe and sound, while commenting on the incident during a White House dinner.​

He also mentioned that Sweden believes in democracy and freedom of speech, adding that everyone has the right to express themselves, but violence is not the answer to anything.​

--IANS

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