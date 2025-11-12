November 12, 2025 12:55 PM हिंदी

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Swara Bhasker, who recently bid farewell to the show “Pati Patni Aur Panga,” opened up about how the show helped her gain a fresh perspective on her relationship with her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared that her journey on the show became one of the most emotional and meaningful experiences of her life. Expressing the same, Swara stated, “Honestly, I never thought Pati Patni Aur Panga would be so close to my heart. When I agreed to do the show, I thought it would be full of fun and light moments. But it turned out to be something very real and emotional. It helped me see my relationship in a new way.”

Swara also revealed that working on the reality show allowed her and Fahad to understand each other on a deeper level. “Every task and challenge brought us closer. We discovered new sides of each other and realized how much love and patience go into making a relationship work. It was not about competition - it was about connection.”

Talking about the atmosphere on set, the actress expressed, “The energy was full of excitement and emotions. All the couples were so genuine. There was laughter, there were tears, and there were lessons to take home. It reminded us that no relationship is perfect and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

The ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ actress also reflected on how she built a strong connection with her fellow contestants. She shared that although they started off as strangers, they soon became like family.

Swara Bhasker concluded by saying, “I entered Pati Patni Aur Panga thinking it would be just another reality show, but I left with memories I’ll never forget. It reminded me that love is not about being perfect - it’s about growing together, understanding each other, and staying strong through every high and low.”

Swara joined the couple's reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show premiered on Colors TV on 2 August 2025.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Ponting calls Ben Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' ahead of the Ashes

Ponting calls Stokes-led England 'the best team in this century' for Ashes

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

PM Modi concludes Bhutan visit; receives warm send-off from King Jigme Khesar

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

Hazlewood cleared for Ashes opener after injury scare; Abbott ruled out

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

India’s DC stock surpasses 1.5 GW; 260 MW added during 9M 2025: Report

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch! (Photo credit: Allari Naresh/X)

Trailer of Allari Naresh’s horror-thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’ packs a punch!

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Urvashi Dholakia says she is ‘unapologetically living the role she was born to play’

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

Dharmendra has gone home fully satisfied and is in a stable condition, reveals doctor from Breach Candy Hospital

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

EAM Jaishankar meets global leaders at G7 FM's meet in Canada

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light

Swara Bhasker shares how ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ helped her view her relationship with hubby Fahad in a new light