Swanand Kirkire: There’s something timeless about love as an emotion

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) National award-winning musician Swanand Kirkire is returning to one of his most favorite creative spaces, romantic music, which he says has always been very close to his heart.

The acclaimed lyricist-composer is all set to release a new love song titled "Akelaa" next month. Having penned and composed some of the most heartfelt songs in Indian cinema, Kirkire has always had a deep connection to the romance genre.

Kirkire said, "Romantic songs have always been very close to my heart. There’s something timeless about love as an emotion, it keeps evolving, yet remains deeply personal for everyone.”

“As a lyricist, I’ve always enjoyed capturing those small, intimate feelings that often go unspoken, and as a composer, I try to give those emotions a melody that stays with you.”

Kirkire will not only write and compose these songs but also lend his voice to them, bringing a unique authenticity to each piece.

He added: "Over time, I’ve realized that I also love singing these songs myself, because it allows me to express them exactly the way I feel them. There’s a certain honesty in that process, it’s raw, it’s direct, and it doesn’t feel filtered. That’s what I want to explore more through my own platform."

Kirkire said that releasing one song every month is my way of staying connected to that creative instinct.

“ It’s not about scale or pressure, but about consistency and sincerity. I want to build a space where listeners can come back for something real, something emotional, something that speaks to them on a personal level."

In other news, the musician-actor is all set to reunite with Sudhir Mishra again for the upcoming political drama series Summer of 77. This is not the first time he has worked with Mishra.

The duo has previously collaborated on the song 'Bavra Mann' from 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' and 'Khoya Khoya Chand' among many others.

Set against the backdrop of the 1975-1977 Indian Emergency, Summer of 77 is an eight-part Hindi series that explores themes of youthful rebellion and idealism. The series stars Rahul Bhat, Isha Talwar, Vishal Vashishtha, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Manav Vij, TJ Bhanu, and Anjan Dutt.

--IANS

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