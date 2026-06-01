June 01, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Over 100 injured after police use water canons, tear gas shells on protestors in Dhaka

Over 100 injured after police use water canons, tear gas shells on protestors in Dhaka

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) Several protestors and police personnel were injured in Bangladesh after the law enforcement authorities used water cannons, tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators outside the Islami Bank head office in Dhaka's Dilkusha commercial area on Monday morning, local media reported.

The demonstration, organised under the banners of the Islami Bank Disgruntled Customers' Co-ordination Council and Islami Bank Customer Forum, was held to protest the appointment of former central bank Deputy Governor Md Khurshid Alam as the bank's new Chairman, local media reported.

The protesters warned that Alam would not be allowed to enter the bank under any circumstances, describing his appointment as "controversial".

According to the protestors, more than 100 people were injured during the police crackdown, though the claim could not be independently verified, Bangladeshi daily UNB reported.

The demonstrators staged a road blockade and chanted slogans, displaying banners and festoons, while calling for the immediate resignation of the newly appointed Chairman and reinstatement of Managing Director Omar Farooq Khan, who was recently placed on mandatory leave.

The situation reportedly escalated after a large contingent of police equipped with water cannons and riot gear was deployed to disperse the crowd.

Citing witnesses, UNB reported that law enforcers fired tear gas shells and used water cannons, triggering panic and leading to a chase and counter-chase throughout the commercial hub area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) NM Nasiruddin said the demonstrators blocked major roads in the Motijheel area, causing severe traffic congestion, and pelted police with brickbats.

"A group of dismissed Islami Bank employees had applied for rally permission, which was denied by the DMP headquarters. The customer group, on the other hand, did not seek any prior permission at all," Nasiruddin told UNB.

He said police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to bring the situation under control.

The DMP said that 10 police personnel, including the Assistant Commissioner (Patrol) of the Motijheel Zone, were injured in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the organisers alleged at least 30 demonstrators sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation -- a claim the DMP rejected, insisting that it did not open fire.

Reports suggest that the people injured during the incident are receiving treatment at various hospitals across the capital.

Condemning the police actions, Nurnabi Manik, President of the Islami Bank Disgruntled Customers' Co-ordination Council, said, "We were holding a democratic and peaceful human chain to protect our deposits from being plundered by structural cronies of the fallen regime. The unprovoked and brutal use of force by the police on ordinary citizens is entirely unacceptable."

Manik further alleged that the bank is facing a severe liquidity crisis, with retail customers unable to withdraw cash through its branches and automated teller machines (ATMs).

He called on the central bank of Bangladesh to immediately revoke Alam's appointment and reconstitute a board consisting of genuine stakeholders.

--IANS

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