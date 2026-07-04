Swami Vivekananda's intellect, inspiring thoughts continue to guide millions of youth even today: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda on his Nirvana Day, saying that he offers him millions of salutations. The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda's intellect and inspiring thoughts continue to guide millions of young people even today.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Ji's Nirvana Day, I offer him millions of salutations. His contribution to giving global recognition to Indian culture, spirituality, and national consciousness is unparalleled. His intellect and inspiring thoughts continue to guide millions of youth even today. His spiritual messages will keep providing the nation with new energy and direction in realizing the resolve to build a developed India."

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also paid humble tributes and said, "Swami Vivekananda, who reintroduced the world to Vedanta, philosophy, and the Indian tradition of knowledge, kindled the spirit of character building and patriotism among the youth. He sounded the clarion call for a cultural renaissance across the length and breadth of the country and gave an organized form to spirituality and service by establishing the Ramakrishna Mission. His thoughts and ideals will continue to inspire the youth towards nation-building. I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the day of his passing."

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said, "On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Ji's Nirvana Day, humble tributes and countless salutations to him. Swami Vivekananda Ji bestowed a new identity upon the glorious tradition of Indian culture, spirituality, and eternal ideology on the global stage. He delivered the message of patriotism, social service, moral development, and character building. He believed that empowered, cultured, and self-confident citizens are the greatest strength of a nation. The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda Ji continuously inspire us to build a prosperous, self-reliant, and developed India."

Swami Vivekananda, born as Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of the Indian mystic Ramakrishna. He is regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of modern India and played a pivotal role in introducing Indian philosophy and Vedanta to the Western world.

His inspiring personality earned him widespread admiration in both India and the United States during the closing years of the nineteenth century and the early years of the twentieth century.

Swami Vivekananda represented Hinduism at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893 during the World's Columbian Exposition. His iconic opening words, "Sisters and Brothers of America," received a standing ovation from the audience and brought him international recognition. Following his historic address, he was invited to deliver lectures across the United States and Europe.

Many Vedanta Societies established in the West during the early twentieth century trace their origins to Vivekananda's teachings or to those who were inspired by his lectures between 1893 and 1900.

After returning to India from his first visit to the West, Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Order at Belur, near Kolkata, in 1898. During his subsequent visit to the United States, he was accompanied by his fellow monk Swami Turiyananda.

Other disciples of Sri Ramakrishna, including Swamis Saradananda and Abhedananda, later continued his mission by teaching Vedanta extensively in different parts of the world.

A towering spiritual figure with remarkable intellect, Swami Vivekananda was also a prolific writer and poet. He composed poems and hymns in Bengali, English, and Sanskrit, many of which continue to be sung at Vedanta centres worldwide.

Far ahead of his time, he strongly encouraged women and people from the West not only to study and practise Vedanta but also to take leadership roles in spreading its teachings.

Swami Vivekananda passed away on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. He attained Mahasamadhi in the evening while meditating in his room at Belur Math, near Kolkata.

--IANS

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