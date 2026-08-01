NHAI rolls out barrier-free tolling on Delhi-Jaipur highway

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made travel on the Delhi-Jaipur section of National Highway-48 completely barrier-free with the rollout of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza in Rajasthan, it was announced on Saturday.

With the latest rollout, all three toll plazas on the busy Manesar-Jaipur corridor -- Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur -- are now equipped with the MLFF system, enabling commuters to travel without stopping at toll plazas, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The MLFF framework allows vehicles to pass through toll locations without physical barriers or manual intervention, significantly reducing waiting time and ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement, it added.

In addition, the technology is expected to improve travel efficiency, save fuel and reduce vehicle emissions caused by congestion at toll plazas.

The system combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate automated user fee collection. The initiative is aimed at leveraging technology to improve road user experience while enhancing the efficiency and transparency of toll operations.

According to the government, highway users should maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts to ensure seamless travel.

In cases of insufficient balance, invalid or non-functional FASTags, commuters will receive an electronic notice (e-notice) for non-payment of the user fee, it said.

Moreover, the toll amount must be paid within 72 hours of the issuance of the e-notice. Failure to do so will attract a charge equivalent to twice the normal user fee applicable to the vehicle category. Users can access and pay e-notices through the designated portal.

The implementation of the MLFF system is expected to strengthen the country's tolling ecosystem by reducing operational costs associated with physical toll plazas, improving transparency and increasing the overall efficiency of toll collection, the government said.

--IANS

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