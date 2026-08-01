Anupama Parameswaran's 'Crazy Kalyanam' teaser: A hilarious family drama on the cards!

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) The makers of director Badrappa Gajula's upcoming Telugu entertainer, 'Crazy Kalyanam', featuring actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, on Saturday released an entertaining teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Arrow Cinemas, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Presenting the official teaser of #CrazyKalyanam, a complete entertainer packed with laughter, emotions, fun, and unexpected twists. Get ready to witness the craziest wedding celebration on the big screen."

The teaser begins with the dad (Dr Naresh) of Keerthi (Anupama Parameswaran) lovingly asking her how she wants her wedding to be conducted. "How much gold do you need?Buy as many sarees as you want! Call all your friends to your wedding. I will conduct your wedding in a grand fashion!," he says.

It is evident from the teaser that he is immensely proud of his younger daughter and is seen bragging to someone that she can even speak in English.

Like any other father, he wants to find her a good bridegroom and in the process, he even picks a fight with his brother, who has a daughter of his own, over a prospective alliance.

His joy knows no bounds when the brother tells him that the prospective groom has expressed a preference for Keerthi over his daughter.

But then, Keerthi has other plans. She tells her grandmom in a menacing tone, "Your son thinks he is the only stubborn person here. I have the very same blood running in my veins."

Another funny scene in the trailer has Naresh praying to the Gods. He prays, "O Lord, my brother should get a son-in-law who is even more poverty-stricken than my elder son-in-law."

The teaser ends with Keerthi hurling dried red chillies on a guy sleeping on a cot. He says, "Whoever marries her is done for!"

On the whole, the teaser promises an exciting and extremely funny family drama.

For the unaware, 'Crazy Kalyanam' marks Badrappa Gajula's debut as a director in the Telugu film industry. Apart from Anupama Parameswaran, the film will also feature Dr Naresh Vijayakrishna, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj Uddemari in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Shyam Dupati while music for the film is being scored by Suresh Bobbili. The film, which has been written by director Badrappa Gajula himself, has screenplay by Srinivasa Ravindra. Art direction for the film is by Sai Kadhira. The film is being co-directed by Srinivasa Dora.

Editing for the film is by Shravan Katikaneni and costumes have been designed by Gayathri Devi. While dances in the film have been choreographed by Eshwar Penti, the action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Dragon Prakash.

--IANS

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