May 14, 2025 10:14 PM हिंदी

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Narainpur, May 14 (IANS) Tripura climbed to the top of Group D in the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship after defeating Himachal Pradesh at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mizoram began their campaign with a win against Maharashtra.

Tripura defeated Himachal Pradesh 2-1, while Mizoram notched up a 4-0 victory against Maharashtra. Mizoram, playing their first match in Group D, earned a comfortable 4-0 victory against Maharashtra.

Lalhruaitluanga opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a shot from a distance. Laldawngzuala added a second, a few minutes later. F Malsawmtluanga curled in a free-kick from around 30 yards out just after the hour mark to make it three.

Stephen Ngurchhuanmawia scored in the second half injury time to earn a big win for Mizoram, who now have three points from one game, and have gone second in the group.

Tripura defeated Himachal Pradesh 2-1 in a tightly contested match. All goals were scored in the first half.

Naba Kishore Singha scored both goals for Tripura. His first was a finish at the near post after he was played in behind the Himachal defence via an aerial through ball from the left in the 11th minute.

Aryan Thakur levelled things up for Himachal Pradesh in the 21st minute with a deftly-placed left-footed strike, but Naba Kishore scored the decisive goal, a tap-in from inside the six-yard box, to win the match for his side.

Tripura are now top of Group D, having earned six points from their two matches. Maharashtra are third, while Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh occupy the respective bottom two spots.

On Tuesday, in the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in their respective matches against Manipur and Ladakh in the Group C matches. While Punjab defeated Manipur 1-0, Uttar Pradesh were victorious against Ladakh by a 4-2 margin.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase