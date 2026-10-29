October 29, 2026 8:39 PM हिंदी

Suzlon Energy's Q2 profit drops 69 pc to Rs 394 crore

Suzlon Energy's Q2 profit drops 69 pc to Rs 394 crore

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 394 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 1,279 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to Rs 4,875 crore during the July-September quarter from Rs 3,871 crore a year earlier, driven by higher project execution and commissioning activities.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 719 crore, marginally lower than Rs 721 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin contracted to 14.7 per cent from 18.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company said its net worth has crossed Rs 10,000 crore, while its order book remained above 6 GW.

Suzlon also recorded more than 1.5 GW of order intake during the first half of FY27, supported by strong demand across customer segments.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects accounted for 38 per cent of the company's order book, up from 22 per cent in Q1 FY26, aligning with its strategy to raise the EPC contribution to 50 per cent by FY28.

Public sector undertakings and commercial and industrial customers contributed 78 per cent of the total order book.

Suzlon commissioned 723 MW during the first half of FY27, reflecting strong execution momentum.

The deliveries included projects for Juniper Green Energy, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, Zelestra and Brookfield Yanara.

Rahul Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said the company delivered 26 per cent year-on-year revenue growth despite commodity price and currency volatility, supported by disciplined execution and operating leverage.

He added that Suzlon continues to strengthen its manufacturing and execution capabilities while maintaining focus on margins, cash flows and capital allocation.

Jain noted that the second quarter of FY26 had included a deferred tax asset creation of Rs 891 crore, and excluding that one-time impact, the company's underlying profitability showed a stronger year-on-year improvement.

--IANS

pk

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