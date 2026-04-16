Sussanne Khan says she 'celebrates her beautiful mother', late Zarine Khan everyday

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Interior designer Sussanne Khan seems to be missing her late mother Zarine Khan.

She took to her social media account to share a few unseen pictures and video clips featuring her good old days with her mother.

The first picture shares by Sussanne is a nostalgic throwback featuring Khan from her childhood days, being warmly hugged by her mother Zarine Khan.

She wrote, “To the most beautiful mother… we celebrate your love everyday.”

The second video clip shows a pretty recent video of Sussanne and Zarine together, both smiling warmly at the camera.

For this video, Sussanne wrote, “You are my centre.”

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, and mother of Sussanne Khan, actor Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali.

She passed away on November 7, at the age of 81 due to age-related issues.

Post her demise, husband Sanjay Khan, children Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Sussane Khan, were seen performing her 'asthi visarjan'.

Sanjay Khan had shared an emotional video on his social media account, where the family was seen immersing her ashes in the river, though the location was not confirmed.

While bidding Zarine Khan a final goodbye, her son and actor Zayed Khan was seen breaking down into tears and crying inconsolably.

Sanjay Khan, too, seemed very emotional as he bid farewell to his late wife.

Sharing the video clip, Sanjay Khan wrote, "In fond memory of my beloved wife, Zarine Sanjay Khan."

The actor chose the emotional Bollywood song "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" as the background song for the video of 'asthi visarjan'.

The video also featured unseen images of Sanjay, Zarine and their love story, followed by their family life with their children.

For the uninitiated, Zarine Khan was cremated according to the Hindu rituals.

–IANS

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