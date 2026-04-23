Sussanne Khan indulges in intense Pilates session at 50, says “slow and steady wins the race’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, also known as Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, on Thursday morning, gave a sneak peek into her fitness routine.

She shared a video montage from her Pilates session on her social media account.

In the video, Sussanne is seen performing a series of Pilates exercises on a reformer machine, further showcasing strength, flexibility, and balance.

She is seen dressed in a sleek black sports bra paired with light grey leggings, and workout gloves.

She captioned the post as, “Slow and steady wins the race… reach out touch faith #sussannekhan #pilates”

Sussanne Khan has often spoken about the importance of fitness and mental well-being and also shares her fitness videos on her social media account.

Sussanne is a mother to two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, whom she shares with actor and ex husband Hrithik Roshan.

Though the couple have parted ways legally, they continue to maintain a friendly relationship and are often seen co-parenting their children together.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have now found love and have moved on in life. Hrithik is dating actress Saba Azad and Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.

Sussanne who lost her mother Zarine Khan on November last year, was extremely disturbed and has been grieving the loss.

She shares many posts on her social media account wherein she talks about the legacy her mother left behind in the form of love and relations.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 8 reportedly due to age related complications.

Sussanne had shared a video on her social media account, a few days ago wherein she was seen hugging her mother.

The picture was from her childhood days. Sussanne is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, and is the sister of actor Zayed Khan.

She also has two sisters Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora.

–IANS

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