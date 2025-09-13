September 13, 2025 1:59 PM हिंदी

Sushant Singh: Social media can take you to a false world

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Sushant Singh has opened up about the highs and lows of his journey, emphasising on the importance of staying rooted in reality and not getting carried away by social media validation.

With a filmography that includes popular films such as Satya, Kaun, Jungle, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Rakht Charitra, and series like Rana Naidu, Bindiya Ke Bahubali, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, among many other projects, Sushant looked back on his journey and said it has been full of “ups and downs.”

“There are ups and downs and everyone has it. But when that low phase is going on, tab band bajti hai. Definitely. You get frustrated and depressed. But when you look back, the whole journey, including the downs, is fun because that's what makes your journey interesting,” Sushant told IANS.

However, he also underlined the challenges behind the glamour: “You have to pay the bills too. You don’t get satisfied with the fans’ praises. You have to pay the EMI too.”

An avid social media user, Sushant doesn’t succumb to the need for validation.

“According to me, from my experience, it can become addictive. It can take you to a false world. You will feel that this is the world, and I have become God. So, you should avoid that because it's a virtual world. Actually, it's a virtual world.”

He added: “Friends, or those who praise you are the ones who are at your home, your colleagues, your friends, real critics, and real appreciators. They are the ones. Everything else is fake. It will go away one day.”

The actor’s latest release is Bindiya Ke Bahubali starring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, and Sheeba Chaddha.

The show explores the aftermath of a mafia don's arrest during an election campaign. Based in the fictional town of Bindiya, India, a volatile battle over legacy and power is ignited when Bada Davan of Davan family is detained, and his ambitious son, Chhote Davan attempts to seize control.

