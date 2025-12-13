December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, as she sent her best wishes to director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. In the pictures, the director-actress duo can be seen in action, as Meghna briefs the actress, and also poses with her.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts”.

She further mentioned, “What an honour to be directed by you director sahiba. But, on this journey I have discovered such a wonderful soul…On your big day I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra. Happy Birthday you Tigress. So grateful our paths crossed”.

‘Daayra’ is a crime-drama that promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in Talvar, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and’ is expected to move beyond conventional courtroom or crime tropes, focusing instead on ethical dilemmas and human consequences, positioning it as one of Kareena’s most compelling post-pandemic choices.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Isharani Baruah, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles in the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday. Picture Credit: BAI

Odisha Masters: Isharani, Unnati, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released (Photo Credit: HNG Cinemas/X)

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special edition; legendary Indian footballers, Olympians set to grace event in Panaji Goa. Photo credit: SAI Media

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special; legendary footballers, Olympians set to grace event

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Sethmika Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal in a Group B clash in the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats (File image)

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats