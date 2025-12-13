December 13, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

Rs 1 lakh cr RDI fund enabling private sector to accelerate, lead deep-tech growth: Minister

Rs 1 lakh cr RDI fund enabling private sector to accelerate, lead deep-tech growth: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The recently launched Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) fund will act as a historic catalyst to empower India’s private sector, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, on Saturday.

Addressing the RDI Fund Outreach Programme in New Delhi, the Minister said that funds will enable the private sector to drive the next wave of R&D, IP creation, and commercialisation in frontier technologies in the country.

He noted that the initiative represents a first-of-its-kind global model where the Government steps forward to financially enable private-sector innovation through long-term, unsecured, low-interest loans and equity-based instruments, signalling unprecedented trust and confidence in Indian industry.

“This is not charity or benevolence, it is a catalyst to support the private sector and accelerate India’s collective rise in deep tech,” the Minister said.

He added that the RDI Fund is part of a wider national ecosystem that includes missions in AI, semiconductors, quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, MedTech, clean energy, and the reform-driven expansion of the space and nuclear sectors.

The RDI Fund acts like “the initial push to start a stalled engine”, after which the private sector is expected to take charge, scale up, and contribute significantly to national progress.

He added that the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold reforms, which have opened sectors such as space, atomic energy, and advanced technologies to private participation at an unprecedented pace.

Singh underscored the uniqueness of the RDI Fund’s financial architecture, describing it as a global first in public financing for private-sector innovation.

The Fund offers unsecured loans without any collateral or guarantees, coupled with a minimal interest rate of less than 3 per cent, a rare precedent internationally, the Minister said.

He also emphasised the flexibility built into the project cost-sharing mechanism, which enables industry to mobilise resources from external partners, investors, and philanthropic foundations.

“This framework reflects the government’s courage, conviction, and deep trust in India’s innovators and will significantly strengthen the innovation value chain, seamlessly supporting the journey from discovery and development to large-scale deployment,” Singh said.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Isharani Baruah, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles in the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday. Picture Credit: BAI

Odisha Masters: Isharani, Unnati, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released (Photo Credit: HNG Cinemas/X)

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special edition; legendary Indian footballers, Olympians set to grace event in Panaji Goa. Photo credit: SAI Media

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special; legendary footballers, Olympians set to grace event

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Sethmika Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal in a Group B clash in the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats (File image)

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats