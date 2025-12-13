December 13, 2025 7:39 PM हिंदी

Prahlad Kakkar reacts to Vishal Dadlani’s sarcastic remark on Parliament discourse

Prahlad Kakkar reacts to Vishal Dadlani’s sarcastic remark on Parliament discourse

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Director Prahlad Kakkar has shared his opinion on music composer Vishal Dadlani’s sarcastic remark on the discussion about ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Parliament.

Earlier, Vishal had criticised the discourse in the Parliament. Without naming individuals, he used irony to question why symbolic nationalism often dominates legislative attention while pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, education, and healthcare receive comparatively less focus.

Responding to the same, Prahlad Kakkar told IANS, “If you take the politics out of a politician, what's left? They will remain ordinary people. They are politicians, and politics is their job. You have to do something for leadership. All these controversies and statements don't matter because leaders will just keep being leaders”.

Earlier, Vishal had said, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I have good news for you. Yesterday, our Parliament debated on Vande Mataram for 10 hours. Vande Mataram is a very famous and well-known folk song written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. People love it”.

He further mentioned, “It was debated in the parliament. And because of this debate, let me tell you, India’s unemployment problem has been solved. The Indigo problem has been solved. The air pollution problem has been solved. Imagine! A debate was held on a poem for 10 hours. These things were not even mentioned, but all these things have been solved because of this debate. This debate costs Rs. 2.5 lakh per minute of your tax money in the parliament. 10 hours means 600 minutes. Count it”.

His comment reflected a broader liberal critique that patriotism should be measured through governance, accountability, and citizens’ welfare rather than enforced slogans. Supporters viewed his remark as a defense of free expression and personal choice, while critics accused him of disrespecting national symbols. The episode highlighted ongoing tensions between cultural nationalism and constitutional freedoms in public discourse.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah (Photo: MHA)

We are on the cusp of eliminating Maoism: HM Amit Shah

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak wraps up goodwill visit to Kuwait

Isharani Baruah, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles in the Odisha Masters 2025 BWF World Tour Super 100 event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack, on Saturday. Picture Credit: BAI

Odisha Masters: Isharani, Unnati, Kiran George enter finals after gritty semifinal battles

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released (Photo Credit: HNG Cinemas/X)

Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special edition; legendary Indian footballers, Olympians set to grace event in Panaji Goa. Photo credit: SAI Media

Fit India Sundays on Cycle heads to Goa for Vijay Diwas special; legendary footballers, Olympians set to grace event

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’ cracked Farah Khan’s college hunt for ‘Main Hoon Na’

Sethmika Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal in a Group B clash in the Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: Seneviratne’s five-for powers Sri Lanka to big win over Nepal

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares BTS pictures from ‘Daayra’ as she wishes Meghna Gulzar on birthday

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats (File image)

US warns ISIS threat remains despite territorial defeats