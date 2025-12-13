December 13, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

Shooting of Manikandan Anandan's romantic thriller featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Nimisha Sajayan wrapped up

Shooting of Manikandan Anandan's romantic thriller featuring actors Ashok Selvan, Nimisha Sajayan wrapped up

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) The shooting of director Manikandan Anandan's upcoming film, featuring actors Ashok Selvan and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, has now been wrapped up, its makers announced on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the film had gone on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in August this year.

The film is being jointly produced by two of Tamil cinema's well known production houses -- Million Dollar Studios, which recently delivered this year's biggest Tamil superhit film 'Tourist Family', and Vels Film International, which is also currently producing Dhanush's upcoming film D54 and Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman 2'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film, which has turned out to be among the most expensive in Ashok Selvan's career, will be a romantic thriller. Sources also say that a vast portion of the film's story takes place at night.

It may be recalled that sources had, on an earlier instance, informed IANS that the makers intended to complete the shooting of the film in one stretch in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

The film boasts of a strong technical team. It has music by one of south India's leading music directors Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by the talented Pushparaj Santhosh. Editing for the film is by Bharath Vikraman.

Art direction is by Mahendran, while lyricist Mohan Rajan has penned the lyrics for all the songs in the film.

National award-winning makeup artist Pattanam Rasheed, sound designer Udayakumar (Sound Vibe Studios) and choreographer Azhar too are part of the technical crew of the film.

Sources claim that the unit has now begun post production work on the film as shooting is over. The post production work is taking place at a brisk pace, the sources add.

The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as #ProductionNumber6 as this is the sixth film being produced by Million Dollar Studios.

--IANS

mkr/

