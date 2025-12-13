December 13, 2025 7:38 PM हिंदी

Hajj pilgrims should choose only authorised operators: Kiren Rijiju

Hajj pilgrims should choose only authorised operators: Kiren Rijiju (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged Indian Muslims planning to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in 2026 to complete their bookings well in advance and ensure that they choose only authorised Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) or Private Tour Operators (PTOs).

The appeal came through an official circular shared by the minister on X, highlighting key timelines issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Hajj-2026.

According to the circular, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has fixed February 1, 2026, as the last date for finalising housing and service contracts for Hajj pilgrims.

These contracts include accommodation, transportation and other essential logistical arrangements in Saudi Arabia, which are mandatory for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

In view of these deadlines, the circular strongly advises all prospective pilgrims opting to travel through private HGOs or PTOs to secure their bookings well in advance.

It underlines that the timely completion of bookings is critical for operators to meet procedural requirements and conclude contracts within the timelines prescribed by Saudi authorities.

“All pilgrims are advised to complete their booking formalities on or before January 15, 2026, to ensure finalisation of the required housing and service contracts within the prescribed deadline and to avoid last-minute inconveniences and to ensure timely completion of all mandatory processes,” the circular stated.

Sharing the advisory, Rijiju said the step was aimed at facilitating a hassle-free experience for Indian private Hajj pilgrims.

For the convenience of Indian private Hajj pilgrims, I urge everyone to apply early and choose only authorised Hajj Group Organisers or PTOs. Timely booking by January 15, 2026, will help avoid last-minute difficulties and ensure smooth, well-organised arrangements for this sacred journey, it said.

The circular also cautions pilgrims to verify the registration status, quota allocation and approval of the concerned HGO or PTO before making any payment.

Pilgrims have been advised to book only through operators authorised by the competent authorities to avoid fraud or logistical issues.

Every year, a significant number of Indian pilgrims perform Hajj through private tour operators.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has repeatedly emphasised early planning and adherence to official guidelines to ensure safe, organised and seamless arrangements for pilgrims undertaking the annual religious journey.

--IANS

sas/dan

