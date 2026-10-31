Suriya's 'Scene' trailer promises a fun-filled action entertainer; Nazriya plays a character called Maya in film!

Chennai, Oct 31(IANS) The makers of director Jithu Madhavan's eagerly awaited film 'Scene', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Saturday released the film's trailer, much to the delight of fans and filmbuffs.

Sharing the link to the trailer on his X timeline, actor Suriya wrote, "Murder. Mystery. Madness… and a whole lot of laughter! Enjoy #Scene in theatres with friends and family! With Love from us to you. In cinemas from 6th Nov 2026! #DiwaliRelease."

The trailer begins with Inbaraj (Suriya) opting to resign from the police force, much to the surprise of his seniors, his colleagues and his subordinates. The man looks to chill at his home, disregarding his superior officer Stephen's(played by Lal)repeated orders to him to report to his office. At one point, Stephen sends policemen to Inbaraj's house to have him arrested and brought to his office.

The officer, who arrives to arrest Inbaraj, requests him to co-operate. The rebel that he is, Inbaraj refuses to co-operate. Left with no other option, the officer threatens Inbaraj saying he had been instructed to carry him if there was a need. The cops expect Inbaraj to be intimidated by this warning. However, instead, Inbaraj raises his arms and legs as if wanting them to carry him. They eventually carry him to the superior officer's office.

The hilarious sequence continues at Stephen's office. Stephen asks Inbaraj what he intends to do after quitting the force. To this, Inbaraj replies he intends to join politics.

The trailer also shows Suriya issuing an advertisement asking for a house help. The person who turns up for the job happens to be Maya (Nazriya).

Meanwhile, the trailer shows that only a person of equal intelligence to Eeswaran(Naslen), a ruthless and sharp criminal, can bring him to justice. While Eeswaran considers the protagonist Inbaraj to be a worthy opponent, Inbaraj, in his typical maverick style, questions, "Am I your equal?"

The trailer, while hinting at the presence of several light hearted moments in the gripping entertainer, also shows Nazriya performing stunts in action sequences.

The film is to hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year.The makers had already revealed that Naslen plays the antagonist in the film.

The video that the makers released to showcase Naslen's character Eeswaran made it evident that he plays a "faceless, emotionless, inhuman predator" in the film.

In one scene, Eeswaran was seen telling someone,"Don't be scared. I won't kill you. Get the vehicle started."

For the unaware, Scene went on floors with a traditional pooja in the city in December last year.

The film, which is being produced by Zhagaram Studios, was being tenatively referred to as Suriya 47 until now.

The film has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with fans and audiences showing immense curiosity and excitement ever since the collaboration between Suriya and Jithu Madhavan first came into discussion.

Actor Suriya plays the lead in the film with Nazriya Nazim playing the female lead. Apart from Naslen, the film will also feature actors Lal, John Vijay, and Anandaraj in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Vineeth Augustian while music is by Sushin Shyam. The film has production design by Ashwini Kale and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Chethan D Souza is the stunt choreographer for this project.

--IANS

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