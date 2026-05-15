Suriya's 'Karuppu' makers: With full hearts and tears of gratitude, we say film is releasing today!

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) After several hours of intense negotiations and anxious moments, the makers of actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu' have now announced that the much-awaited film will hit screens worldwide on Friday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline to make an emotional announcement, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude."

It further said, "We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!"

"This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!"

Actor Suriya too thanked the fans for expressing solidarity with him and the film's makers. He wrote,"Dear all… Thank you for being with us! (folded hands image). #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!"

For the unaware, the release of Suriya's 'Karuppu', which was to originally hit screens on Thursday, was delayed because of financial hurdles. Negotiations by the producers to secure the film's release did not bear fruit, forcing the makers to cancel the morning shows scheduled for Thursday.

Dream Warrior Pictures, had on Thursday, taken to its X timeline to retweet an announcement by the film's producer S R Prabhu in this regard.

It had said, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Even as the makers continued to make intense efforts to find a way to ensure the film's smooth release on Thursday, the film's director R J Balaji had tendered a heartfelt and emotional apology to all the fans who had turned up at theatres to watch the first show of the film on Thursday morning, only to return home disappointed.

The delay in the film's release caused emotional distress to the director who broke down while giving an update on the status of the film's release. During his video address, which he shared on his Instagram page, director R J Balaji had said, " I am sorry. It shouldn't have happened. We watch a film only to come out of the problems that we have in our minds, at our homes, in our lives. To make watching a film itself stressful, and for being unable to watch the film, I am really sorry. I too did not expect this. I am really hopeful that this evening, by 6 pm, all these problems will get resolved and the film will release," he said, even as his eyes gave away the fact that he had been weeping.

Unable to keep a straight face at one point, the director broke down, saying, "I have thought about this on many days -- that my film 'Karuppu' will release on May 14 and it would go on to emerge a big blockbuster.I have manifested this."

Forcing a smile amidst tears, he said, "I am very hopeful. Tears are coming. The pain is there but that is another department. But I am hopeful that God will resolve all the problems and get this film released today. Many of them are working towards it. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it will all be worth (the trouble). The film will come out this evening and it will be very entertaining and I am confident you will all like it. God is with us. All will be good. I am very hopeful. I am confident that you will all like the film. God bless us all."

However, now, the makers have found a way to secure the film's release and the film will be hitting screens worldwide on Friday.

--IANS

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