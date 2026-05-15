Aamir Khan turns nostalgic, sings ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from his 1988 movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Aamir Khan recently took fans on a nostalgic trip as he was seen singing his iconic song ‘Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega’ from his superhit movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak during filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit’s birthday celebrations.

Ashoke Pandit shared a video from his grand birthday bash on his social media account, where Aamir was seen holding a mic and singing the evergreen track in front of all the guests.

The superstar spotted a casual checked shirt paired with black-framed glasses and looked smart .

Sharing the video, Ashoke captioned it as, “As everyone sang that night, it felt as though life itself paused for a moment…. And in that moment, surrounded by their voices, smiles, and presence, the night stopped feeling like a celebration of a birthday… and started feeling like a celebration of belonging. From the bottom of my heart I thank every being present there who shared a part of themselves to bring joy and make my day special.”

Talking about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, the movie released on April 29, 1988,and marked the lead debut of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Directed by Mansoor Khan and produced by Nasir Hussain, the romantic drama revolved around two lovers from rival families.

The movie’s songs including ‘Papa Kehte Hain,’ ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din,’ and ‘Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai’ became blockbuster hits, and the film turned both Aamir and Juhi into overnight stars.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen Sitaare Zameen Par, which also starred Genelia D'Souza.

The actor is all geared up for his upcoming movie 3 Idiots 2. The movie is a sequel to his 2009 superhit movie 3 Idiots. The sequel shall be retaining R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi from the first installment.

According to reports, the movie will see a big leap.

--IANS

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