June 29, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Suriya to play lead in 'Jai Bhim' director T J Gnanavel's next!

Suriya to play lead in 'Jai Bhim' director T J Gnanavel's next! (Photo Credit: Suriya/X)

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) The makers of director T J Gnanavel's upcoming film on Monday welcomed actor Suriya onboard their film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Popular production house Hombale Films, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to issue a statement welcoming Suriya. It wrote, "He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A career that chose courage over comfort, every single time."

It went on to say, "Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Where the most fearless actor of his generation meets his grandest stage yet. Hombale Films proudly welcomes THE ONE-SURIYA. SURIYA X HOMBALE."

Earlier in the day, producer Vijay Kiragandur had triggered excitement among fans on Monday morning by hinting at a major announcement coming in the afternooon.

In a tweet, the ace producer had said, "Some beginnings don’t make noise. They create echoes that last forever. The next roar won’t whisper. Get Ready! Unveiling today at 2:19 pm. @HombaleFilms."

Although the production house did not officially name the other members of the cast and crew, it tagged director T J Gnanavel, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed blockbuster film 'Jai Bhim', in its tweet thereby indicating that he would be directing the film.

Similarly, it seems actress Kayadu Lohar, who had won the hearts of audiences with her fine performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's 'Dragon', will be playing the female lead in this upcoming film.

The tweet also hinted at young music sensation Sai Abhyannkar being roped in for scoring the music of this yet-to-be-titled film. If one is to go by the other names tagged in the tweet, the film is likely to have gifted cameraman S R Kathir cranking the camera. Another crucial department of film making, editing, is to be headed by the immensely gifted Philomin Raj.

--IANS

mkr/

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