Surbhi Chandna reveals why she stepped away from television

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Surbhi Chandna, known for her stint in shows such as “Ishqbaaaz” and “Naagin,” has opened up about her absence from television.

In her recent post on Instagram, the actress revealed that she stepped away from the small screen for all the right reasons. Surbhi shared that her long-standing fascination with theatre—and her desire to overcome her fear of the stage—led her to explore the medium more deeply. On Saturday, Surbhi Chandna posted a video, giving a glimpse of her upcoming stage play. In the caption of her post, she admitted that theatre made her question her own abilities as an actor and whether she would ever be able to confront the fear of performing live.

The Sanjivani actress described herself as a “wanderer of the wilderness” now stepping into a space where nothing can be edited, cut or retaken — a world where every emotion and every breath is experienced live. Announcing her theatre debut with “Manto Ke Dastavez,” she called it the beginning of a new artistic journey, saying she feels grateful, grounded and ready for what lies ahead.

Surbhi wrote, “I have been away for all the right reasons From the sets of television to the lights of theatre…I have always been fascinated with Theatre as a medium and everytime i would watch a play I would be in awe of the entire process and question myself as an actor will i ever be able to face my fear!.”

“Wanderer of the wilderness, stepping into a world of art where nothing can be cut, redone or retaken. Every breath is live, Every emotion is real & Where stories breathe live on stage. My debut play Manto Ke Dastavez, the beginning of a brand new journey across theatre. Grateful, grounded… and ready…”

“Thanking my dearest @versatilevijaylaxmi who i look upto and through whom i met all these lovely people , our director and my mentor through all my rehearsals @meeaadityaa , our producer @prernasiingh105 who thought i would be able to pull this as my first time , @pritampilaniaofficial such a nice human , love how you would uplift us as a team ! @rangshilatheatre and to the rest of the cast and crew i am a FAN for life!. They warned that it would become an Addiction and i think i am ready for another one Shot beautifully and Edited by @namanmagnihotri @thestudiogriffin,” the actress added.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the web series “Rakshak – India's Braves: Chapter 2,” which premiered in February 2024. Prior to that, she appeared on television in the show “Sherdil Shergill.”

--IANS

ps/