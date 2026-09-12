September 12, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

India supplies 895 crore litres of ethanol by August: Industry data

India supplies 895 crore litres of ethanol by August-end: Industry data

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India supplied 895 crore litres of ethanol by the end of August under the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 with grain-based feedstocks accounting for nearly 70 per cent of these cumulative supplies, according to data released by the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) on Saturday.

According to the data, it is equivalent to around 85 per cent of the 1,048 crore litres contracted for the period.

According to AIDA, grain-based feedstocks contributed 624 crore litres of the total ethanol supplied, while sugar-based feedstocks accounted for 271 crore litres.

Among grain-based sources, maize was the largest contributor with 345 crore litres of ethanol supply. Surplus rice sourced from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) contributed 214 crore litres, while damaged food grains accounted for 64 crore litres.

Within the sugar-based segment, sugarcane juice contributed 149 crore litres by the end of August. B-heavy molasses supplied 107 crore litres and C-heavy molasses contributed 15 crore litres.

AIDA said the figures reflect the increasing diversification of India's ethanol supply ecosystem, reducing dependence on any single feedstock pathway.

Commenting on the data, Bharati Balaji, Deputy Director General, AIDA, said nearly 70 per cent of the 895 crore litres supplied so far has come from grain-based feedstocks, led by maize and surplus FCI rice, while sugar-based sources continue to provide a significant share.

She said the diversity of feedstocks strengthens India's ethanol programme by allowing the industry to utilise multiple domestic agricultural resources.

The association, however, noted that as domestic ethanol production capacity and supplies continue to expand, ensuring adequate and predictable demand avenues will become increasingly important.

According to AIDA, the issue will gain significance as India seeks to move beyond the current ethanol-blending programme and expand ethanol utilisation in flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), compressed biogas (CBG), sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other applications.

--IANS

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