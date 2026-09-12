'Raising our ambitions even higher': PM Modi on meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was "delighted" to meet Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said that the two nations are now focused on elevating and strengthening India-United Arab Emirates ties.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across key sectors.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to X and posted: "India-UAE ties have been transformed over the last few years. Now, we are raising our ambitions even higher. Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity."

Highlighting the immense potential for further bilateral cooperation, from investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) connectivity, PM Modi said, "At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the UAE's active and constructive participation in BRICS under India's Chairship.

Both leaders welcomed the positive outcomes within BRICS during India's Chairship, while agreeing that India and UAE would continue to work closely through the platform to advance shared interests and priorities and further strengthen BRICS cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The two leaders reiterated the significance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is built on strong political, cultural, commercial, energy, and people-to-people relations. They recalled the recent successful visits by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to India in January 2026, and that of Prime Minister to the UAE in May 2026," it added.

PM Modi and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also acknowledged the progress achieved in bilateral partnership across a wide range of sectors.

"They positively noted the announcement by UAE's International Holding Company's to invest in the development of a USD 11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, India's largest integrated aluminium investment. The project is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub," the MEA mentioned.

"The leaders acknowledged the important role that L'Imad, as the UAE's newest sovereign investment fund, could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit. They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation," it added.

According to the MEA, the visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement and the generational continuity that underpins the enduring relationship between India and the UAE.

--IANS

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