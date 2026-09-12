September 12, 2026 4:39 PM हिंदी

'Raising our ambitions even higher': PM Modi on meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

'Raising our ambitions even higher': PM Modi on meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was "delighted" to meet Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said that the two nations are now focused on elevating and strengthening India-United Arab Emirates ties.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across key sectors.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to X and posted: "India-UAE ties have been transformed over the last few years. Now, we are raising our ambitions even higher. Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity."

Highlighting the immense potential for further bilateral cooperation, from investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) connectivity, PM Modi said, "At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the UAE's active and constructive participation in BRICS under India's Chairship.

Both leaders welcomed the positive outcomes within BRICS during India's Chairship, while agreeing that India and UAE would continue to work closely through the platform to advance shared interests and priorities and further strengthen BRICS cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The two leaders reiterated the significance of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is built on strong political, cultural, commercial, energy, and people-to-people relations. They recalled the recent successful visits by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to India in January 2026, and that of Prime Minister to the UAE in May 2026," it added.

PM Modi and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed also acknowledged the progress achieved in bilateral partnership across a wide range of sectors.

"They positively noted the announcement by UAE's International Holding Company's to invest in the development of a USD 11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, India's largest integrated aluminium investment. The project is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub," the MEA mentioned.

"The leaders acknowledged the important role that L'Imad, as the UAE's newest sovereign investment fund, could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit. They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in strategic and emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology and innovation," it added.

According to the MEA, the visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement and the generational continuity that underpins the enduring relationship between India and the UAE.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

New signings desperate to win, says Manchester City captain Ruben Dias, calls Maresca perfect as manager. Photo credit: Man City/X

New signings desperate to win, says City captain Ruben Dias, calls Maresca perfect as manager

Must strive to transform Global South from rule-taker to rule-shaper: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Must strive to transform Global South from 'rule-taker to rule-shaper': PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Sandeepa Dhar reveals why stepping into comedy was initially challenging for her

Sandeepa Dhar reveals why stepping into comedy was initially challenging for her

Rameswaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple forms stunning backdrop as PM Modi welcomes BRICS leaders

Rameswaram's Ramanathaswamy Temple forms stunning backdrop as PM Modi welcomes BRICS leaders

India’s 2026 BRICS presidency deepens gulf partnership beyond oil into tech, food security

India’s 2026 BRICS Presidency deepens gulf partnership beyond oil into tech, food security

Mandhana must avoid imitating Shafali in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, says Razdan

Mandhana must avoid imitating Shafali in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, says Razdan

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure question Upasana Singh over CINTAA member data leak, raise privacy concerns

Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure question Upasana Singh over CINTAA member data leak, raise privacy concerns

India's space economy may touch Rs 4.22 lakh crore by 2033: Report

India's space economy may touch Rs 4.22 lakh crore by 2033: Report

T20Is against Afghanistan ideal for ‘match winner’ Bumrah's return: Vivek Razdan

T20Is against Afghanistan ideal for ‘match winner’ Bumrah's return: Vivek Razdan

Kunickaa Sadanand on Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure not leaving CINTAA positions, says ‘More than service, looks like ego’

Kunickaa Sadanand on Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure not leaving CINTAA positions, says ‘More than service, looks like ego’