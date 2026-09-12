Kabir Khan recalls witnessing 9/11 attacks in the US, says a ‘city shaken by the unimaginable tragedy’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Kabir Khan took a trip down memory lane as he revisited his long association with New York, recalling the time he was in the US when the September 11, 2001 terror attacks shook the city.

Sharing a series of pictures from New York on his social media account, Kabir reflected on how the tragedy became an important part of his filmmaking journey.

“New York has been a part of my film journey for a long time. I was in the US when 9/11 happened and witnessed a city shaken by the unimaginable tragedy,” Kabir wrote in his caption.

He recalled that seven years after the attacks, he returned to the city to shoot his second film, New York, which was shaped by the aftermath of the tragedy.

“This time, I walked those streets again with just my new Leica SL3P, revisiting corners where I had once shot scenes. The city remains restless, resilient and gloriously alive,” he added.

The post used the song ‘Hai Junoon’ from New York in the background. The track was composed by Pritam, written by Sandeep Shrivastava and sung by KK.

For the uninitiated, September 11 attacks remain one of the defining tragedies of the 21st century. On September 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked passenger planes. Two were flown into New York's World Trade Center towerst.

Kabir was in the US when the attacks took place and witnessed their impact on New York.

Talking about the movie New York, it released on June 26, 2009, and starred John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui also appearing in the film. It was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

The film follows three friends Samir essayed by John Abraham, Maya by Katrina Kaif and Omar by Neil Nitin Mukesh, whose lives change dramatically after the 9/11 attacks. Irrfan Khan played FBI agent Roshan, whose investigation becomes central to the story.

The film's music was composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Sandeep Shrivastava and Junaid Wasi. Its soundtrack featured popular songs including ‘Hai Junoon’, sung by KK, ‘Mere Sang’ by Sunidhi Chauhan and ‘Tune Jo Na Kaha’ by Mohit Chauhan.

–IANS

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