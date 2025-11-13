Supriya Pathak reveals Auntypreneur reminded her that 'courage doesn’t always roar'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Supriya Pathak Kapur is back with yet another exciting role in the new Gujarati premiere "Auntypreneur".

Directed by Pratik Rajen Kothari, "Auntypreneur" narrates the journey of Jasuben Gangani, a 65-year-old homemaker living in a middle-class Mumbai society.

When her building faces demolition due to financial distress, Jasuben brings together a group of spirited “aunties”, comprising homemakers, caretakers, and silent dreamers, to enter the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship and stock trading.

What starts as an act of survival soon transforms into a joyful journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

The drama is a gentle reminder that age is just a number and that courage has no expiration date.

Speaking about "Auntypreneur", Supriya shared that for her it reminded her that courage always does not need to make noise.

It further made the 'Khichdi' actress realise that it is never too late to chase your dreams.

Supriya believes that "Auntypreneur" successfully shows what true empowerment looks like.

She was heard saying, “Auntypreneur reminded me that courage doesn’t always roar, sometimes it quietly brews in the corners of ordinary lives. Playing Jasuben was like rediscovering a part of myself that believes it’s never too late to start something new. The story of these women, who take an unconventional path to overcome crisis and challenge every stereotype along the way, beautifully captures the true spirit of empowerment."

"I’m glad the film will have its digital premiere on ShemarooMe, where stories rooted in culture and simplicity reach every home. I hope viewers see a bit of their mothers, grandmothers, and even themselves in these women who turn life’s chaos into confidence and dreams into reality," she added.

Along with Supriya, "Auntypreneur" enjoys a talented ensemble cast with Ojas Rawal, Brinda Trivedi, Margi Desai, and Yukti Randeria in crucial roles, among others.

