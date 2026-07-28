July 28, 2026 5:29 PM हिंदी

Aanchal Singh shares her father’s progressive and heartfelt thoughts on marriage and daughters

Aanchal Singh shares her father’s progressive and heartfelt thoughts on marriage and daughters

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Singh, who recently tied the knot with her long-time partner Mohit Chawla, has shared her father’s thoughts on a girl child and marriage, and how his philosophy has shaped her into the woman she has become.

The actress said that he has never believed in the idea that a daughter becomes “paraya dhan” after marriage. As per him, marriage does not mean leaving one family behind and becoming a part of another. Instead, it is about bringing two families together and making space for more love and relationships.

The actress shared, quoting her father, “I've never believed that a daughter is paraya dhan. Marriage doesn't erase the bond she shares with the family she was born into, nor does it make her belong to someone else. To me, a daughter carries her first home in her heart while embracing another with love and grace. That's the true beauty of marriage—not leaving one family behind, but expanding your world to include another. A daughter doesn't lose a home; she gains one more”.

She shared another thought that reflects her father’s emotional understanding of the relationship between parents and their daughter.

“The idea that a daughter becomes paraya dhan after marriage has never resonated with me. I believe a daughter never stops belonging to her parents or the home that raised her. Marriage isn't about leaving one family for another—it's about opening your heart to more people, more love, and more blessings. The family you are born into will always be your own, and the family you marry into becomes an extension of it. That's the beauty of marriage, and that's what I truly cherish”, she added.

--IANS

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