August 02, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol, son Karan reach Patna to kick off ‘Batwara 1947’ promotions

Sunny Deol, son Karan reach Patna to kick off ‘Batwara 1947’ promotions

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, landed in Patna on Sunday along with his son, Karan Deol.

The duo kicked off the promotions of ‘Batwara 1947’. They were seen at the arrivals of the Patna airport as they walked in casuals while being heavily swarmed by the media.

As the father-son duo sat in the car, Sunny had a brief exchange with the media before they zipped off to their destination. When asked why the makers chose Patna to promote the film, Sunny said that Patna is the 1st destination in the list of city tours for the film’s promotions. The actor also said that this is the first time he’s working with his son.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Batwara 1947’ It showcases the emotional and cinematic scale of the time when India witnessed a massive humanitarian crisis in the form of the Partition of India while on its way to gaining independence from the British Raj.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair. The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters.

The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. It also marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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