Sunny Deol on what it was like working with Akshaye Khanna in 'Ikka' post 'Dhurandhar' success

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Sunny Deol revealed what it was like working with Akshaye Khanna in the upcoming courtroom drama 'Ikka' following the success of 'Dhurandhar'.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of 'Ikka', Sunny said that Akshaye deserves all the success coming his way and much more.

He was heard saying, "I think it was high time. Like I was saying, time is unpredictable, so just keep working, never give up, just keep doing it, and I think that's what Akshaye was doing and when the time has come and he is now flying high, and he deserves it. and much, much more."

Sunny further recalled how he and Akshaye formed a great equation during their first movie together, 'Border'.

"I am so happy for him because we both did 'Border' together, and that's the first time he was working with me, and we had a very great equation over there because he was Vinodji's son. I met him after so many years, actually, I had not met him before that. Just imagine the gap, and it was so lovely, it was just like going back to the earlier days, and he is a lovely guy," shared Sunny.

Speaking about 'Ikka', Sunny shared a statement saying, “IKKA is not just a courtroom drama. It is a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make. Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character."

"This film is also very special because it marks my first direct-to-streaming release. I’m happy that through Netflix, audiences across India and the world will be able to experience IKKA," he went on to add.

'Ikka' is expected to premiere on Netflix on July 10 this year.

--IANS

pm/