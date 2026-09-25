Sunny Deol mourns ‘Gadar’ co-star Mushtaq Khan’s demise, recalls ‘fond memories’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday.

Remembering his Gadar co-star, Sunny described him as “a nice human being and a fine actor” and said he had “fond memories” of working with him.

Taking to his social media account, Sunny wrote, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Mushtaq Khan's demise has left the film fraternity in a state of despair, and mourning the loss of a familiar face who had been part of Hindi cinema for more than three decades.

The actor passed away on September 24 at a Mumbai hospital after reportedly battling cancer.

For the uninitiated, Mushtaq Khan was a part of the blockbuster franchise, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, Sunny played the iconic role of Tara Singh, while Mushtaq Khan played Gul Khan, popularly known as Gullu, his best friend.

The film also starred Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, Amrish Puri as Ashraf Ali and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete.

Mushtaq Khan later reprised his role as Gul Khan in Gadar 2, which reunited him with Sunny Deol after more than two decades after the first film.

Mushtaq Khan also had a wide body of work spanning films, television and theatre. He appeared in many popular films including Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Krantiveer, Raja, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Wanted, Oh My God!, Stree and Stree 2.

–IANS

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