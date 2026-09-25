US bill seeks to break China’s mineral grip

Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced legislation to improve diplomatic expertise and White House coordination on critical minerals as Washington seeks to reduce China’s dominance of supply chains vital to defence and advanced technology.

Republican Senator Tim Scott and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock introduced the Critical Mineral Executive Coordination Act on Thursday.

Senators Jacky Rosen, Tim Kaine, Chris Coons and John Curtis joined them in sponsoring the measure.

The legislation would create a training programme at the Foreign Service Institute for US diplomats working on critical minerals and America’s strategic competition with China.

It would also establish a permanent special adviser to the president for critical minerals and supply chains within the National Security Council.

The adviser would be responsible for helping coordinate a government-wide strategy to secure access to minerals used in semiconductors, mobile phones, electric vehicles, advanced weapons and energy technologies.

“Critical minerals are the building blocks for advanced technology. From powering our cellphones to our nation’s most advanced weapons systems, they are essential to America’s national security,” Scott said.

“The Critical Mineral Executive Coordination Act supports our efforts to safeguard access to critical minerals, bolstering our national defense, energy security, and economic competitiveness. America’s future should be driven by American strength, and this bill helps make sure the US – not China – leads the way.”

The senators said China controls a majority of rare-earth minerals. Background information accompanying the bill said the Chinese Communist Party controls more than 70 per cent of global rare-earth mining and about 90 per cent of refining.

That concentration has raised concerns in Washington about supply disruptions and Beijing’s ability to use its position as leverage during political or trade disputes.

“Georgia’s transformative contributions to national defense and technological advancement call for streamlined access to global critical mineral markets,” Warnock said.

“This bipartisan bill addresses alarming vulnerabilities by educating our federal workers and diplomats on the importance of securing our nation’s critical mineral supply chains and how to better support our domestic industries.”

Indian American Congressman Ami Bera and Republican Representative Young Kim introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

The Senate proposal advances two provisions included in the House-passed DOMINANCE Act, according to the lawmakers.

That wider measure seeks to strengthen US and allied supply chains, formalise Washington’s role in international mineral partnerships and improve the coordination of diplomatic and financing tools.

“Strengthening America’s critical mineral supply chains is essential to our economic and national security,” Bera said.

“I’m encouraged to see the Senate continue the bipartisan work we advanced through the House-passed DOMINANCE Act. I appreciate Senators Scott and Warnock’s leadership in carrying forward key provisions that will strengthen our diplomatic expertise and improve coordination across the federal government.”

Kaine said the United States needed critical minerals to produce chips for uses ranging from smartphones to defence systems. He described the proposed White House position as a critical-minerals “czar” who could coordinate the work of federal agencies.

The bill would have to clear the Senate and House before being sent to President Donald Trump. The lawmakers did not announce a timetable for its consideration.

India joined the US-led Minerals Security Partnership in 2023. The grouping works to encourage investment in responsible critical-mineral supply chains and includes Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and several European countries.

--IANS

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