Amitabh Bachchan explores questions of faith, science and the divine

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned to the bigger questions of existence, reflecting on the universe's mysteries, the limits of scientific understanding, and the enduring place of faith.

Big B took to his blog and wrote a contemplative post. In it, he wondered about what remains unexplained, questioning whether some mysteries are ultimately left to the grace of the Almighty.

“The stars they glide .. but their search eludes us all... no certainty of Space and the galaxy and the black hole, now still live an attractive, but decades away ... and when an attempt is made to design or describe its presence in the Hemisphere, there is no confirmed revelation (sic),” the icon wrote.

He added: “All is left to the grace of the AlMighty... or some forces that design them... perhaps in manner unknown to all... so if it was to be unknown to all, why was it created... and to such perfection ...the fascination of its internal and physical and mental form has ever remained one of the largest mysteries..."

"And when the Divine beings articulate on its existence, there are millions that drop all misery to feel train and educate the Young on its values through its absence...and its belief rises and expands (sic).”

The icon mentioned that he once “read somewhere that belief needs scientific proof”.

“Else how does it function .. but the argument in defence jumps up to retort that faith and prayer that gives suggestions fulfillment and functional answers , cannot be found in a world of invention pertaining to mechanical engineering...and there is so much that remains without explanation , that it is swiftly put on the pedestal of the Almighty (sic).”

“That Divine Soul that gives us all this to appreciate and absorb, not just for yourself but to millions of others too … in a World that seeks information at the drop of a black button .. the reality shall perhaps never be known .. for it never does exist for some .. till then and when .. its time for the retirement (sic),” he concluded.

--IANS

dc/