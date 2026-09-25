September 25, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan explores questions of faith, science and the divine

Amitabh Bachchan explores questions of faith, science and the divine

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned to the bigger questions of existence, reflecting on the universe's mysteries, the limits of scientific understanding, and the enduring place of faith.

Big B took to his blog and wrote a contemplative post. In it, he wondered about what remains unexplained, questioning whether some mysteries are ultimately left to the grace of the Almighty.

“The stars they glide .. but their search eludes us all... no certainty of Space and the galaxy and the black hole, now still live an attractive, but decades away ... and when an attempt is made to design or describe its presence in the Hemisphere, there is no confirmed revelation (sic),” the icon wrote.

He added: “All is left to the grace of the AlMighty... or some forces that design them... perhaps in manner unknown to all... so if it was to be unknown to all, why was it created... and to such perfection ...the fascination of its internal and physical and mental form has ever remained one of the largest mysteries..."

"And when the Divine beings articulate on its existence, there are millions that drop all misery to feel train and educate the Young on its values through its absence...and its belief rises and expands (sic).”

The icon mentioned that he once “read somewhere that belief needs scientific proof”.

“Else how does it function .. but the argument in defence jumps up to retort that faith and prayer that gives suggestions fulfillment and functional answers , cannot be found in a world of invention pertaining to mechanical engineering...and there is so much that remains without explanation , that it is swiftly put on the pedestal of the Almighty (sic).”

“That Divine Soul that gives us all this to appreciate and absorb, not just for yourself but to millions of others too … in a World that seeks information at the drop of a black button .. the reality shall perhaps never be known .. for it never does exist for some .. till then and when .. its time for the retirement (sic),” he concluded.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far! (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/X)

Karthik Subbaraj: 'Dorothy' is the most emotional story I have told so far!

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Anil Kapoor gives a glimpse of his ‘favourite cardio friend’

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

Alia Bhatt embraces cabaret avatar in SLB's Love & War poster after Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged first look

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

‘Exceptional performance’: PM Modi hails India’s mixed 4x400m relay team for Asian Games silver

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo (Photo: Ramandeep Yadav/Instagram)

Ramandeep Yadav: Grateful I got Kinnu, who is very different from Rajjo

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

Asian Games: India women beat Japan 3-1 to march into hockey semifinals

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

'Pistol shooters redeemed well with gold...': NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

India’s roads sector in execution-intensive phase in FY27, states key driver: Report

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’

Anupam Kher recalls working with Mushtaq Khan, remembers him as ‘a very simple man’ with a ‘great sense of humour’

Karisma Kapoor on doing ‘Police Officer’ with Jackie Shroff: I was just 17 then

Karisma Kapoor on doing ‘Police Officer’ with Jackie Shroff: I was just 17 then