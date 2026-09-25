Trump-Xi summit triggers US Senate clash

Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) A sharp divide has emerged in the US Senate over President Donald Trump’s engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with lawmakers clashing over trade, artificial intelligence, religious freedom and Beijing’s alleged repression of critics abroad.

Republican Senator Steve Daines praised the summit for bringing stability to the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Democratic senators, however, accused Trump of making concessions while failing to challenge China over human rights and economic practices.

Daines said constructive engagement between Trump and Xi was important because the two countries are also the world’s largest military powers and leading competitors in artificial intelligence.

“It’s very important to see both President Trump and President Xi Jinping working in a constructive manner in that public-facing environment,” he said.

Daines said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng had held direct discussions on trade, AI and Iran.

He described the relationship as “too big to fail” and said China would view Trump’s reception for Xi as a sign of respect.

Daines also warned that Washington should not underestimate Beijing’s technological ambitions. He said the US remained ahead in the capabilities of advanced AI models but lagged China in adopting the technology.

“We cannot take lightly what China is doing right now in this AI race. It’s very important that we continue to lead,” he said.

Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden offered a starkly different assessment. He accused Trump of weakening American national security and accepting limited Chinese commitments on agricultural trade and critical minerals.

“In return for China breaking nearly every trade promise it has made, Trump is rolling out the red carpet for President Xi,” Wyden said.

He alleged that China was failing to purchase promised American agricultural goods and withholding rare-earth minerals needed by US manufacturers.

“Donald Trump is giving away the store to China and leaving American families with the bill,” Wyden said.

The summit also renewed congressional scrutiny of Beijing’s human-rights record.

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley criticised Republican senators for blocking his bipartisan resolution condemning China’s alleged repression, coercion and intimidation beyond its borders, including against people in the United States.

“Journalists, activists, and everyday people who have spoken truth to power about China’s oppression are being bullied, intimidated, and targeted far beyond China’s borders,” Merkley said.

He said rejecting the resolution while Xi was visiting the United States sent the wrong message.

“I’ll keep making the case to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle that we must oppose all acts of transnational repression—no matter the perpetrator,” Merkley said.

The resolution had previously advanced from committee. Merkley also leads legislation intended to strengthen the US response when foreign governments stalk, intimidate or assault critics and diaspora members across international borders.

In a separate bipartisan appeal, senators Chuck Grassley, Ted Budd and Tim Kaine asked Trump to press Xi for the release of pastors and members of religious minorities detained in China.

Their letter cited the treatment of Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, Uyghur Muslims and Falun Gong practitioners. It called on Beijing to end the harassment of religious organisations and release those imprisoned for exercising religious freedom.

“The United States should continue to promote international religious freedom,” the senators wrote.

The letter was also signed by Merkley and senators Roger Wicker, Peter Welch, Katie Britt, Tim Scott, James Lankford and Ted Cruz.

--IANS

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