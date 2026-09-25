September 25, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Carney planned for risk of US invasion: Report

Carney planned for risk of US invasion: Report

Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government had considered the “extreme tail risk” of a United States invasion after President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested that Canada should become America’s 51st state.

Carney said examining even an unlikely military scenario was part of his responsibility as prime minister.

“I think you have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case,” Carney told The New York Times, adding that “it would be irresponsible not to.”

Fox News reported Carney’s comments on Thursday as relations between Washington and Ottawa faced new strains over tariffs and Canada’s attempt to reduce its economic dependence on the United States.

The Canadian prime minister’s remarks offered a rare acknowledgement that Trump’s rhetoric about making Canada the 51st state had prompted contingency planning at the highest levels of the Canadian government.

Carney stressed that a US invasion was not considered a likely outcome. His government, however, had examined the possibility as part of preparing for risks arising from deteriorating relations with Canada’s closest economic and security partner.

Trade tensions between the two neighbours have escalated during the past year. Trump has imposed higher tariffs on Canadian products, while Ottawa has responded with retaliatory measures.

Carney has argued that the dispute exposed the danger of Canada relying too heavily on a single market.

“The past 40 years has been a period of deeper economic integration with the United States. Truth is, it was easy business, but it meant we relied too much on one economic partner. It’s clear that time is over,” Carney said in a video statement earlier this month.

“This is why our plan, since I came into office, has been development and diversification, not denial, waiting to go back to some good old days and not continued dependence,” he said.

Canada has consequently sought to expand commercial relationships outside the United States. Reports that Ottawa could become an associate member of the European Union have drawn a sharp response from Trump.

“I think it’s laughable,” Trump said when asked about the possibility.

“If they do that, if I think it’s at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things,” he said.

Trump said his response would depend on whether Canada’s move was made with hostile intent.

“If Europe does that with a bad intention, if it’s a good intention, that’s fine, if it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe,” he said.

The remarks underscored how a bilateral dispute over tariffs has widened into a broader debate about Canada’s sovereignty and strategic alignment.

Carney has rejected the suggestion that Canada could become part of the United States. He has instead promoted economic diversification as protection against further disruptions in trade with Washington.

--IANS

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