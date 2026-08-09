Sunny Deol, Karan Deol visited Partition Museum in Amritsar

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, paid a visit to the Partition Museum in Amritsar along with Karan.

The father-son duo visited the historical site during the promotional tour of their upcoming film. On Sunday, Sunny Deol took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a glimpse of their visit to the museum, where he was seen looking at photographs documenting the days of Partition.

Given Punjab’s significance to the story and the film, the state is undoubtedly one of the most important elements of the promotional campaign.

Sunny Deol will begin his road trip from Chandigarh, followed by stops in Mohali and Jalandhar, before finally concluding the journey in Amritsar. Moreover, Sunny Deol’s love for driving makes this road trip even more special, as it will also fulfil his desire to embark on a long drive across Punjab.

The film’s team will visit three cities across Punjab in a single day, making it one of the most ambitious and intensive promotional journeys undertaken for a film.

Meanwhile, ‘Batwara 1947’, also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair. The film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters.

The story has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, and it adds another layer to the film, making it one of the most intriguing historical releases to look forward to. The film also reunites the dream team of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman, and Javed Akhtar, who have worked on the cult-classic ‘Lagaan’. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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