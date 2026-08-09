ED files case against Reliance Infra for diverting Rs 187 crore from highway projects

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a special court here, according to a statement issued by the investigative agency on Sunday.

Along with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL), Sateesh Seth, and others have also been named in the complaint filed on Saturday for offences under Section 3 and Section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA.

The ED investigation revealed an organised scheme to divert public funds from four NHAI-awarded toll-road projects: Trichy-Karur (NH-67), Trichy-Dindigul (NH-45), Salem Ulundurpet (NH-68) and Jaipur-Reengus (NH-11). The projects were financed through NHAI grants and loans from banks and financial institutions. Approximately Rs 187 crore was siphoned during September-October 2010 through sham, post-facto or back-dated arrangements for fictitious sub-contracting work.

The money trail moved from RIL or its project-specific Special Purpose Vehicles and EPC contractors to construction contractors and thereafter to shell entities having no nexus with road construction. Documents were subsequently created to portray the transfers as genuine project expenditure, while the funds were layered through shell entities and diamond traders.

The ED has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 187 crore in this case on August 3, comprising immovable assets and equity shares of M/s Reliance Power Limited held by RIL and land held by M/s Ksheeraabd Constructions Private Limited. Seth was arrested in this case on June 12 and is in judicial custody.

The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR dated February 11, 2026, registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai, concerning shell companies incorporated and operated using forged documents and bank accounts for routing funds and outward remittances under the cover of fictitious invoices and over-valued diamond imports.

Further investigation with respect to the role of other individuals is underway, the statement added.

--IANS

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