August 09, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR & others pen lovely wishes for Mahesh Babu on his birthday

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR & others pen lovely wishes for Mahesh Babu on his birthday

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) As Tollywood star Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday on Sunday, wishes have been pouring in for him from all sides. Several prominent names from the film fraternity penned lovely wishes for the 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, and wrote, "Wishing my dear SSMB @UrstrulyMahesh a very blessed birthday Over the years, I’ve had the joy of watching you grow into one of Indian cinema’s most loved and celebrated stars. May god bless you always"

Jr NTR penned on the micro-blogging site, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna. Wishing you nothing but the very best always."

Venkatesh Daggubati's birthday wish for Mahesh Babu went, "Happy Birthday to my Chinnodu @urstrulyMahesh Wishing you endless love and laughter always. Rudhra looking rugged and handsome Can’t wait to see you take over the globe with Varanasi next year!"

Varun Tej added, "Many many happy returns of the day @urstrulyMahesh garu! Wishing you an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, success and great health!"

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi also shared, "Happy Birthday Superstar Mahesh Babu @urstrulyMahesh".

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi compiled a sweet birthday wish for the 'Maharshi' actor that went, "Wishing my dear Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh garu a very Happy Birthday From the day we first met to this day, you’ve always been more than a brother to me. Wishing you nothing but the very best, always, sir. Super excited to see you conquer the globe with #VARANASI #HBDSuperstarMahesh".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote,"Warm birthday greetings to Superstar Mahesh Babu. I wish him good health, happiness, and continued success in all his endeavours. May he have a wonderful year ahead. @urstrulyMahesh"

In addition to wishes from the industry, Mahesh Babu also received a lot of love from his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara, and son Gautam.

--IANS

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