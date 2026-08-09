Durand Cup: Langsning FC make bold debut as ‘Men in Pink’ emerge as Group E contenders

Shillong, Aug 9 (IANS) Langsning FC have made an emphatic entry into the Durand Cup, combining attacking flair with resilience to remain unbeaten after their opening two matches and establish themselves as serious contenders for a place in the knockout stage.

Making their debut in Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Shillong-based club opened their campaign with a stunning 5-0 win over fellow debutants Mumbay FC before fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against local rivals Nongkseh SS&CC in a fiercely contested Shillong Derby.

The contrasting results have offered an early glimpse of a side that has grown accustomed to competing at the top level of Meghalaya football and is now beginning to make its presence felt on a national stage.

Langsning’s first match came with the pressure that naturally accompanies a tournament debut. For much of the opening half against Mumbay, they dominated possession and created opportunities but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Head coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh opted against major tactical changes at the interval, instead asking his players to return to the plan that had served them well.

"In the first half, they didn't stick to our plan," he reflected afterwards. "When we came back into the dressing room, I told them why they weren't following it. Once we started doing that again, we dominated."

The response was immediate. Six minutes into the second half, Syed Ahmed headed Langsning in front from a corner, scoring the club’s first-ever Durand Cup goal.

Ahmed went on to score again, while teenager Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Dibormi Chanlang Ki O Kassar and Samuel Phawa also found the net as Langsning completed a 5-0 rout.

Ahmed, who had already established himself as one of the standout performers of the opening game, said the occasion carried particular significance for him.

"It feels amazing," he said with a smile. "First of all, I thank God Almighty for giving me this opportunity. This is my first Durand Cup and Alhamdulillah, I scored two goals. Inshallah, I'll score more goals in the next matches and help the team qualify."

The striker narrowly missed out on a hat-trick but remained confident about his prospects in the games ahead.

"No problem," he laughed. "In the next match."

The performance also underlined the youthful character of the Langsning squad. Syiemlieh has revealed that the average age of his team is around 24, with five or six players still below the age of 20.

Among them is 18-year-old Mukhim, who marked his Durand Cup debut with a goal.

"It was my first Durand Cup," Mukhim admitted. "When I went onto the ground, I felt scared. But once the match started, I wasn't afraid anymore."

The youngster has already set his sights on reaching the highest levels of the game.

"I want to play for a big club," he said. "And hopefully one day for India."

Langsning’s second match provided a different test. Their clash with Nongkseh was not only a battle for points but also a contest between two sides with a recent history of rivalry. Nongkseh had defeated Langsning in both the SSA Champions Cup semi-final and the Meghalaya State League final earlier this year.

Langsning started brightly and came close to opening the scoring, forcing two goal-line clearances. Ahmed also appeared to have put them ahead with another impressive effort, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Nongkseh subsequently punished those missed opportunities, taking a 2-0 lead through Shano Tariang and captain Hardy Nongbri before half-time.

But Langsning again demonstrated their ability to respond under pressure.

Within five minutes of the restart, Mebanshngain Kurkalang headed in from a long throw to halve the deficit. Two minutes later, Ahmed rose highest to head home the equaliser and bring Langsning back into the contest.

Kurkalang revealed the personal motivation behind his goal.

"I told my mother that I would score today," he said afterwards. "So I did it for her... and for the love of my life, Veronica. And all thanks to God."

Neither side could find a winner, but the 2-2 draw preserved Langsning’s unbeaten start and took their tally to four points from two games.

Ahmed also continued to lead the attack despite playing through a cut on his head, embodying the determination that has characterised the club’s campaign.

For Syiemlieh, the immediate objective remains qualification for the next round. Having previously guided Bodoland FC to the Durand Cup quarter-finals, the coach is aware of the demands of tournament football but has stressed the need to keep his young squad focused.

"Everybody is happy," he said after the opening victory. "Most of our players are young, so they were very excited after beating Mumbay. But our objective remains the same—we want to reach the next stage."

With four points from two matches, seven goals scored and an unbeaten record, Langsning have given themselves a strong platform heading into the decisive phase of their Group E campaign.

Their progress will next be tested against Shillong Lajong FC, with a place in the quarter-finals within reach.

Whatever happens from here, Langsning have already made their Durand Cup debut count. Their emphatic victory over Mumbay showcased their attacking potential, while the comeback against Nongkseh demonstrated the resilience required to compete in a tournament of this scale.

For the ‘Men in Pink’, their first Durand Cup chapter has begun with an unmistakable statement: they are not here merely to participate.

--IANS

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