Sunny Deol dons a never-seen-before rugged avatar in the first look of ‘Suryaa’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming film 'Suryaa,' as the makers unveiled its intense motion poster on Monday.

Sporting a rugged and weathered look, Sunny’s first glimpse hints at a character grappling with his past while seeking answers to an unresolved truth. His intense gaze and brooding presence offer a departure from his larger-than-life screen persona. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared the motion poster and wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the truth! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA: “From the End to the Beginning! in CINEMAS 20th November 2026. #Suryaa #AntSeAarambhTak.”

The motion poster introduces the compelling world of 'Suryaa,' anchored by the tagline “From the End to the Beginning." The narrative appears to revolve around a man caught between his past and present as he attempts to uncover hidden truths and find answers to lingering questions.

What starts as a search for answers gradually leads him into a more complicated web of events, paving the way for a crime drama filled with mystery, emotional conflict, and confrontation.

With his rugged appearance and intense demeanor, Sunny Deol hints at a character shaped by a troubled past and driven by a search for the truth. The film appears to explore a different side of the actor, blending an investigation with personal struggles and the commanding screen presence that has marked many of his performances.

The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, bringing together a compelling ensemble for the crime thriller. Directed by M. Padmakumar, “Suryaa” is produced by MM Moviez, with Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut as producers, alongside Kamal Mukut.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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