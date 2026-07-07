July 07, 2026 10:59 AM हिंदी

Sunita Ahuja on husband Govinda: Even if he has 10 affairs, I’ll not leave him

Sunita Ahuja on husband Govinda: Even if he has 10 affairs, I’ll not leave him

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS): Sunita Ahuja, the wife of star Govinda, has defended her marriage and said that even if her husband has 10 affairs with different women, she will not leave him.

Sunita made the claims on the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The statement comes after actress Shilpa Shinde, who stepped in as a wildcard, spoke about the comments made by Sunita, who has been reportedly tagged a “moohfat” by the public, on Govinda.

Sunita told Shilpa that people should put themselves in her shoes and then judge her.

Sunita added: “When it happens to you, you will know what I went through. It’s my life…. I will do whatever I want.”

She then said: “Aur woh mera pati hai... Agar woh 10 jagah bhi affair karega, main usse nahi chhodungi. I love him till death (He is my husband. Even if he has affairs with 10 different women, I will not leave him. I will love him until my last breath.)"

Later, Sunita was seen talking to co-contestant Ram Kapoor about Shilpa.

Talking about Shilpa and how she’s poking her, Sunita added: “Step into my shoes to see what I am going through. He's my husband. Nobody can say anything, I'm his wife."

"Don’t you talk about my family. Mera pati hai. Agar woh 50 affairs bhi kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai? He is my husband. Main uski biwi hoon (he is my husband. Even if he has 50 affairs… He is my husband, and I am his wife.)"

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The first edition of the show followed contestants, who were accused in the outside world and fought it out in jail to earn every basic necessity and win the heart of the host and audience by performing tasks and showcasing their personalities.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

dc/

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