Suniel Shetty wishes sister on birthday, says ‘some bonds just hold life together’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Suniel Shetty seems to have become emotional on the account of his sister's birthday on the 23rd of April.

The actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister.

With the caption, he gave his fans a glimpse into his close-knit family bond with his sister.

Sharing a warm picture, Suniel expressed gratitude and love for his sister, highlighting the strength of their bond.

“Some bonds don’t need words, they just hold life together. Thank you for being that strength…always. Happy birthday Sujju… @su_hedge”

In the picture shared by Suniel, the actor is seen walking alongside his sister at what seems to be a wedding occasion.

The actor has often spoken about the importance of siblings in his life and frequently celebrates them on special occasions.

Last year, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Suniel had shared a picture with both his sisters, emphasizing on how much they mean to him.

He wrote, “With these two by my side, I’ve never had to look far for strength, love, or grounding. Grateful today… And every single day. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

In that picture, Suniel is seen posing with his two sisters with all of them dressed in traditional ensembles.

For the uninitiated, Suniel is fondly called as Anna, and has appeared in over 100 films, in a career spanning over three decades.

He rose to fame with his movies like Balwaan, Mohra, Dilwale and Border followed by Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhadkan.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

–IANS

rd/