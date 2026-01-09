January 09, 2026 4:08 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty wishes Farah Khan on birthday: No filters, no pretence

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Suniel Shetty extended warm birthday wishes to filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 61 on Friday, celebrating her infectious energy and authenticity.

Sharing a heartfelt note on X, Suniel wrote that while years may pass, Farah remains “exactly the same,” praising her for having “no filters, no pretence.”

“Faaaaa... years may pass but you? Exactly the same!!! No filters, no pretence. Just you, your big heart, and that energy that makes everything feel lighter. Never change that. Wishing you the happiest birthday. @TheFarahKhan,” wrote the actor, who worked with Farah in the 2004 film “Main Hoon Na”.

Main Hoon Na is an action drama film. The film, which marks Farah Khan's directorial debut, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan, alongside Kirron Kher, Murali Sharma, Kabir Bedi, Boman Irani, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film featured Suniel as the antagonist.

In the film, Major Ram Prasad Sharma is sent on a covert mission to pose as a college student and protect the general's daughter from a dangerous rogue soldier and reunite with his father's long lost family.

“Main Hoon Na” is notable for approaching the Indo-Pakistani conflict from a neutral perspective. It went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2004, only surpassed by another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Veer-Zaara.

Suniel will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta,Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/

