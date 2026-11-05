November 05, 2026 10:25 AM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty wishes ‘baby’ Athiya on b’day: A part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to

Suniel Shetty wishes ‘baby’ Athiya on b’day: A part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty penned an emotional birthday wish for his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, saying that no matter how old she gets, he will always see her as the little girl he could never say no to.

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of Athiya from her childhood days and went on to express his love for his daughter by saying that watching her build her own little world makes him realise that some things never change.

Suniel wrote as the caption: “No matter how old you get, a part of me will always see that little girl I could never say no to. And now watching you build your own little world, I realise some things never change…Happy birthday my baby. Love you more than I could ever put into words. @athiyashetty.”

Athiya and actor Ahan Shetty are the children of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty. The actor married Mana in 1991.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name. After a brief period of 2 years, she appeared in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan opposite Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.

She then appeared in a song, "Tere Naal Nachna", in 2018, composed, written and sung by Badshah, and featuring newbie singer Sunanda Sharma, for the film Nawabzaade.

In 2019, Athiya was cast as Anita "Ani" Awasthi, a young woman who is desperate to settle abroad by marrying an NRI, in Debamitra Biswal's comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Kritika Kamra makes her maiden visit to New Zealand with husband Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra makes her maiden visit to New Zealand with husband Gaurav Kapur

Urgency of a trade deal with US fades for India with midterm outcome: Report

Urgency of a trade deal with US fades for India with midterm outcome: Report

Valverde’s stoppage-time thunderbolt keeps Real Madrid unbeaten in Champions League

Valverde’s stoppage-time thunderbolt keeps Real Madrid unbeaten in Champions League

Rupee opens 29 paise higher, Brent crude falls 1 pc on hopes of Iran war exit

Rupee opens 29 paise higher, Brent crude falls 1 pc on hopes of Iran war exit

Como score nine past Lens to create Champions League history with record-equalling win

Como score nine past Lens to create Champions League history with record-equalling win

Chris Hemsworth relives childhood memories with father as he enjoys training sessions with his own kids

Chris Hemsworth relives childhood memories with father as he enjoys training sessions with his own kids

Sonam Kapoor sends love to BIL Karan Boolani as he mourns the loss of his 98-year-old grandfather

Sonam Kapoor sends love to BIL Karan Boolani as he mourns the loss of his 98-year-old grandfather

Florida Governor calls Midterm rout 'close to extinction-level event', says Republicans failed to 'shut off H-1B visas'

Florida Governor calls Midterm rout 'close to extinction-level event', says Republicans failed to 'shut off H-1B visas'

Bengal’s new industrial policy to be announced today, focus on ‘ease of doing business’

Bengal’s new industrial policy to be announced today, focus on ‘ease of doing business’

Sensex, Nifty open up to 2 pc higher after US election outcome, falling crude oil

Sensex, Nifty open up to 2 pc higher after US election outcome, falling crude oil