Sunburn music fest to offer digital gaming experience to attendees this season

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The upcoming edition of the EDM music festival Sunburn is set to roll out a hybrid experience of music and digital gaming to the attendees, as raves meet raids and beats meet battles.

Game The Beat is Sunburn’s collaboration, and will see creator-led content that would feature Revenant’s stars such as Scout, Kaashvi, Sensei and Vanshaj.

The collaboration is between Sunburn and Revenant Esports, and will ensure that the latter enters the mainstream of India’s cultural landscape, connecting with music, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts.

The initiative will debut at Sunburn Festival 2025 on December 19 to December 21, 2025 at Infiniti Bay, Sewri, Mumbai.

The coming together of two brands that resonate with the youth will create a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bridge the worlds of music and gaming leading to a dynamic new lifestyle experience for Gen Z audiences across India. The collaboration will bring together Revenant’s massive digital gaming community and Sunburn Festival’s electrifying on-ground festival energy, leading to the birth of a new cultural ecosystem where raves meet raids and beats meet battles.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement, “At Sunburn, we’ve always believed that the future of entertainment lies at the intersection of culture, community and creativity. As two dynamic industries converge, this Game The Beat collaboration reflects the evolution of audience behaviour, where experiences transcend formats and fandoms. Together, we’re shaping a new era of immersive entertainment for a generation that doesn’t just consume culture but actively creates it”.

Game The Beat will blend the best of online and offline experiences and offer an immersive experience to fans. This will unfold across multiple phases. Game The Beat will be redefining youth entertainment by generating an estimated 3-5 million digital reach.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rohit N Jagasia, Founder & CEO, Revenant Esports, said, “Music and gaming remain the two biggest youth engagement platforms in India. We are extremely delighted to partner with Sunburn Festival to create an ecosystem that would be driving youth engagement. Revenant has emerged as India’s fastest-growing esports company with 50M+ cumulative digital reach, while Sunburn Festival is Asia’s premier EDM event that has been growing strength-to-strength for the last 18 years”.

There would also be a Game The Beat: mini-series that would highlight creators’ journey from gaming bootcamps to the Sunburn Festival stage.

--IANS

aa/