Sumanth's 'Mahendragiri Varahi' trailer promises a film that has a thrilling narrative!

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Santhossh Jagarlapudi's upcoming devotional thriller 'Mahendragiri Varahi', featuring actor Sumanth in the lead, have now released an engrossing trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie is being jointly produced by Laxman and Kalipu Madhu under the banners of Rajashyamala Entertainments and Bridge Films. Following the strong response to its teaser, the makers have now unveiled the theatrical trailer, offering a much deeper glimpse into the film’s intriguing world.

Varahi Matha is the revered village deity of Varanasi, who, by Lord Shiva’s command, manifested in Mahendragiri as its presiding Goddess. For 150 years, members of Mahendragiri’s royal family have been dying one after another, with the deaths attributed to her curse. Determined to break the curse, the protagonist dares to confront the divine power and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths.

For the first time, the makers have revealed the core storyline through the trailer, and the material makes a strong impression with its unusual premise, spiritual elements, mystery, suspense and thrilling narrative. The trailer establishes an intriguing conflict between faith and the search for truth. The trailer gives the impression that the director has managed to strike a balance between the devotional and thriller aspects of the film.

Sumanth seems to have delivered a powerful performance, bringing conviction and intensity to his character. His screen presence adds considerable weight to the proceedings. Aishwarya Rajesh is seen in the role of Varahi Maatha, while the biggest surprise comes in the form of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who makes an intriguing appearance in a crucial role. Minakshi Goswami, Malvika Nair, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala and Ali are part of the prominent ensemble cast.

The technical aspects further elevate the film’s scale and atmosphere. Krishna Arts has created an expansive world that complements the film’s periodical and spiritual setting. Cinematographer Prathap R Krishnaa seems to have captured the mysterious landscape and proceedings with striking authenticity. Music director Anup Rubens enhances the suspense and thrills with an intense background score, while Junaid Siddiqui has handled the editing.

For the unaware, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 11 this year.

--IANS

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