August 29, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Sumanth's 'Mahendragiri Varahi' trailer promises a film that has a thrilling narrative!

Sumanth's 'Mahendragiri Varahi' trailer promises a devotional high with a thrilling narrative (Photo: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The makers of director Santhossh Jagarlapudi's upcoming devotional thriller 'Mahendragiri Varahi', featuring actor Sumanth in the lead, have now released an engrossing trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the movie is being jointly produced by Laxman and Kalipu Madhu under the banners of Rajashyamala Entertainments and Bridge Films. Following the strong response to its teaser, the makers have now unveiled the theatrical trailer, offering a much deeper glimpse into the film’s intriguing world.

Varahi Matha is the revered village deity of Varanasi, who, by Lord Shiva’s command, manifested in Mahendragiri as its presiding Goddess. For 150 years, members of Mahendragiri’s royal family have been dying one after another, with the deaths attributed to her curse. Determined to break the curse, the protagonist dares to confront the divine power and uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths.

For the first time, the makers have revealed the core storyline through the trailer, and the material makes a strong impression with its unusual premise, spiritual elements, mystery, suspense and thrilling narrative. The trailer establishes an intriguing conflict between faith and the search for truth. The trailer gives the impression that the director has managed to strike a balance between the devotional and thriller aspects of the film.

Sumanth seems to have delivered a powerful performance, bringing conviction and intensity to his character. His screen presence adds considerable weight to the proceedings. Aishwarya Rajesh is seen in the role of Varahi Maatha, while the biggest surprise comes in the form of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who makes an intriguing appearance in a crucial role. Minakshi Goswami, Malvika Nair, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala and Ali are part of the prominent ensemble cast.

The technical aspects further elevate the film’s scale and atmosphere. Krishna Arts has created an expansive world that complements the film’s periodical and spiritual setting. Cinematographer Prathap R Krishnaa seems to have captured the mysterious landscape and proceedings with striking authenticity. Music director Anup Rubens enhances the suspense and thrills with an intense background score, while Junaid Siddiqui has handled the editing.

For the unaware, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release on September 11 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

'PM Modi's visit will add new momentum to India-Uzbekistan friendship'

'PM Modi's visit will add new momentum to India-Uzbekistan friendship'

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

India’s DPI becomes global model for inclusive growth: Report

GST 2.0: Six key reforms that could shape the second decade of tax regime

GST 2.0: Six key reforms that could shape the second decade of tax regime

Liverpool agree deal worth up to GBP 123mn for Barcola from PSG: Report

Liverpool agree deal worth up to GBP 123mn for Barcola from PSG: Report

Kush Maini completes two-day Alpine F1 test ahead of F2 return in Monza (Credit: Alpine F1 Team/X)

Kush Maini completes two-day Alpine F1 test ahead of F2 return in Monza

Mecca agreement lacks binding political ideology: Report flags deep contradictions in trilateral pact

Mecca agreement lacks binding political ideology: Report flags deep contradictions in trilateral pact

DPL 2026: ‘Glad performance came when team needed it most,’ says Jonty Sidhu (Credit: DPL)

DPL 2026: ‘Glad performance came when team needed it most,’ says Jonty Sidhu

Neo-JMB group resurfaces in Bangladesh, raising fresh terror threat (File image)

Neo-JMB group resurfaces in Bangladesh, raising fresh terror threat

Union Bank to challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra insolvency plan

Union Bank to challenge NCLT approval of Subhash Chandra insolvency plan

Families put up posters outside Kathmandu hospital in hope of finding their loved ones

Families put up posters outside Kathmandu hospital in hope of finding their loved ones