Sudheer Babu wishes ‘beautiful wife’ Priyadharshini on b’day: My forever person

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Sudheer Babu penned a birthday note for his wife Priyadarshini, calling her his “beautiful wife”, “best friend” and “forever person”.

Sudheer took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with his wife. In the picture, the two are seen sitting together looking at the camera and smiling.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, my best friend, and my forever person @with_priyadharshini,” he wrote as the caption.

It was in 2006, when Sudheer got married to Priyadharshini, daughter of actor Krishna and younger sister of Mahesh Babu. The couple has two sons.

Talking about Sudheer, he started his acting career with a supporting role in Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, produced by his sister-in-law Manjula Ghattamaneni. His first film in a leading role was Siva Manasulo Sruthi, a remake of Tamil film Siva Manasula Sakthi.

Sudheer tasted success with the 2013 horror comedy film, Prema Katha Chitram. In the same year, he appeared in Aadu Magaadra Bujji. The actor was then seen as lead in films such as Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini, Mosagallaku Mosagadu, and Bhale Manchi Roju.

Sudheer made his Hindi film debut with Baaghi in 2016, where he played an antagonistic role.The actor was then seen in the commercial hit film Samanthakamani in 2017.

In 2018, Babu teamed up with director Mohana Krishna Indraganti for Sammohanam.

Sudheer was last seen in Jatadhara directed by Venkat Kalyan. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film draws inspiration from myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala. It explores themes of greed, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening through a fictional narrative set against the backdrop of ancient rituals and divine forces.

Before making his debut in cinema, Sudheer was the Number 1 ranked badminton player of Andhra Pradesh as well as Karnataka. He has played alongside Pullela Gopichand as a doubles partner.

--IANS

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