Sudesh Bhosale remembers Asha Bhosle on her 93rd birthday: ‘Missing you every second’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale remembered legendary singer Asha Bhosle on her 93rd birth anniversary.

He shared an emotional tribute to the iconic artiste. Taking to Instagram, Sudesh fondly addressed Asha as “Asha Aai” and expressed how deeply he misses her. He also said that her blessings and guidance continue to remain a source of strength for him. Sharing a collage, Sudesh wrote, “Missing you every second, Asha Aai. On your 93rd Birth Anniversary, your blessings and guidance are my strength. Love you forever.” He also added the hashtags #AshaBhosle #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle #AshaBhosle93rdBirthday #LegendAshaBhosle #sudeshbhosale.”

The video captures some of Sudesh Bhosale’s cherished memories with Asha Bhosle, along with moments featuring his children posing with the legendary singer. He also added the song “Puchho Na Yaar Kya Hua” from ‘Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai’ to the post.

Sudesh Bhosale and legendary singer Asha Bhosle have shared a musical association over the years, collaborating on several memorable projects. One of their notable collaborations was the 2006 album “Asha Reveals Real RD,” which featured rare and previously unheard compositions of the late music director R.D. Burman, rendered by Asha Bhosle and Sudesh Bhosale.

The album brought together a collection of lesser-known tracks associated with Burman’s musical legacy, including songs such as “Muthukodi Kawadi Hada," “Karle Pyar," and “Bhali Bhali Si Ek Surat.”

Asha Bhosle, one of Indian music’s most celebrated voices, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning several decades.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. With a career spanning more than eight decades, the legendary singer lent her voice to thousands of songs across multiple languages. Her death prompted an outpouring of grief, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several members of the Hindi film fraternity paying tribute to her immense contribution to Indian music and cinema.

--IANS

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