Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Sudesh Berry, who has witnessed the Hindi film industry evolve over the years, believes that destiny plays a significant role in shaping an individual's journey and success.

Speaking about how people often compare actors and their career trajectories, Sudesh recalled being asked why he did not achieve the kind of superstardom enjoyed by Shah Rukh Khan. Responding to the question, the actor told IANS that everyone's journey is different and ultimately governed by destiny.

“So when anyone asks, “Oh, you are such a superstar, why didn't you become Shah Rukh Khan?” he replies, “It's upon destiny. I am the tortoise. He is the rabbit, I am the tortoise. The rabbit moves faster. We are all ruled by destiny, we are all destiny kids! Sachin Tendulkar, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, whatever, and above all, Suraj Berry! People born under the 'S' zodiac sign are something completely different, a class apart, he said.

Talking about Sunny Deol, whom he considers his mentor, Sudesh recalled working with him in seven films and credited him with giving him an opportunity in the industry. He said Sunny launched him and recalled that his career might have taken a different turn had the actor not agreed to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi in ‘Ghayal’.

“Look at him, look at his life graph, how much pain Sunny Deol has endured in life! I did seven films with him, he is my mentor, he launched me. If he hadn't said yes to Rajkumar Santoshi for that film Ghayal," he added.

Speaking about how he dealt with the hard phases of his own journey, Sudesh said, "I am a person who believes that what is seen is half-truth or no truth. What is seen, what we are watching, and what we don't see is the real truth where magic happens every moment. Right now when I opened my mouth, crores of germs went inside my mouth, did you see it? No, you didn't!”

“You don't see the struggles. The hardships only come in front of brave people who are strong enough to face them, those who have the standing to face them. Those who have no standing will vanish in two minutes, die, finish, be done with. So a man who is like a diamond or gold, diamond is cut and gold is beaten, right? When that beating happens, gold converts, evolves, or transforms into jewelry, and then it goes around someone's neck. Whose neck it goes around is destiny!" he added.

Sudesh recently made headlines after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an avatar of Lord Vishnu and saying that he would wash his feet and drink the water. His remarks received mixed reactions, with some praising him while others trolling him.

Defending his remarks, Sudesh pointed to the country's development since 2014, citing improvements in roads, infrastructure and GDP. He also described legendary personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and industrialist Ratan Tata as avatars of Lord Vishnu, saying that such iconic individuals are born only once in a thousand years.

“The fact remains that the development seen in this country after 2014, what need is there for you to speak? You can watch! Look at the roads, look at the infrastructure, look at the GDP, whatever you call it. I call Amitabh Bachchan Ji an avatar of Vishnu, I call Rajinikanth Ji an avatar of Vishnu, Ratan Tata an avatar of Vishnu! These people are so iconic and so blessed, and they are born once in a thousand years, man! They are such souls. I ask someone, 'Why is there only one Amitabh Bachchan out of 140 crores?” concluded Sudesh.

--IANS

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