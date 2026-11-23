Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill has criticised the Basin Reserve pitch after the first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw, adding the surface only got flatter and slower over the five days and was not suited to producing a result.

India controlled most of the match, but they could not bowl New Zealand out for the second time. The hosts batted through the final day to finish on 239/5, as the game ended in a stalemate.

"When we started playing the Test match, we thought there'll be a lot more in the wicket. I think on day three, four, and five, it just went flatter and flatter. There was no scallops in the wicket, or there was no impact of the overs being bowled on the wicket, or even the days being played.

"The wicket just got slower, so having seen that, I think it was not a great Test wicket, especially if you want results. But having said that, like I said, now, because we talk about results a lot more because of the WTC, before, draws were a lot more common. So people didn't talk about draws as much," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

He also said the off-spinner Washington Sundar had a slight edge over the seamers, but neither had much to work with, as the pitch offered little assistance. "I felt that the ball was happening more for the spinner than fast bowlers. If you see the number of times batsmen got beaten, there weren't that many times batsmen got beaten. If you see the probability, spinners probably got the batsmen beaten or missed the ball more times when there was spin.

"But having said that, it wasn't like there was a lot of spin. If you compare on day 5 for the seamers, I don't think there was anything happening at all. Maybe a couple of balls staying low, but there was no pace in the wicket. So even the balls that were staying low weren't quick enough to beat the batsmen."

Gill stated that the lack of help from the pitch was the reason India accepted the draw with an hour still left. "I mean, all of our fast bowlers had bowled almost 50 overs in the match and having given them four or five overs more, if there was anything in the wicket, and we felt, and if they felt they could get the batsman out, or if there was a plan in place, I think we tried all the things and plans that we had thought of, and they executed it as well. But there wasn't enough in the wicket, and we thought extra 10 or 15 overs isn't going to do anything."

He admitted the draw had left him frustrated as teams in modern-day cricket were no longer used to stalemates. "Yes, I do feel frustrated. I didn't get the match result that I wanted. But this is also a part of the game.

“In the last 6-7 years, we haven't drawn games that much. Earlier, if a team wanted to play five matches in a series, they used to draw two matches. It was common, but not that much now. That's why we are not used to draws and I definitely feel more frustrated."

Gill added that the red Kookaburra going soft quickly made the bowlers' task even harder on such a pitch. He also questioned why the ban on applying saliva, brought in during the Covid-19 pandemic, was still in place.

"I think a ball definitely plays a big role. Our first ball, I think around 25-30 overs later, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained - the other team as well. We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we were given a different ball in the first four matches. The ball became soft very quickly.

"I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened, but in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and on top of that, if the ball becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take the wicket. They don't carry the edges.

"So almost your caught-behind dismissal becomes out of the game. If there is not enough movement in the wicket, then the lbw and bowled dismissals are absent. If there is not enough movement in the wicket, then it becomes difficult to do that as well. So this is one thing. I think if the quality of the balls is better, and on top of that, I don't understand one thing. It's been so long since Covid-19, why haven't you allowed the ball to shine yet?

"We are way past Covid-19 times. There was a rule for something that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. It's been 7-8 years now, and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it and I think this is also a big factor. The ball is not as good as it used to be."

Explaining the timing of the declaration, Gill said India had made their plans around the schedule and the time needed to bowl New Zealand out. "We had planned a team activity for the day after tomorrow, but we had to cancel it. Our bowlers have put in so much effort. We will definitely take them out for lunch.

“Yes, it is challenging. When we declared yesterday, we had to decide how long before we should declare it. We thought if we don't get an all-out in the 140 overs, then what's the point of declaring before that? The game will be too long.

"There is only a three-day break in the next match, of which one day is for travel. So it's very frustrating. But I think that today, based on how our first session went, the fielders and bowlers put in a lot of effort. We got two wickets and thought if we get two more wickets, and their tail came, you never know. We got two chances, a half-chance on the short leg and a run-out.

"If we had one of those chances, then maybe the result of the match would have been different. But having said that, I think our energy in the field was very good, the intensity was very good, and everyone was enjoying. It's not easy in such situations, as there is nothing in the wicket and the fielding will be long. Still, everyone's effort was complete."

Both chances came off Daryl Mitchell, who finished unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls. Gill praised the New Zealand batting all-rounder's fighting spirit. "He's a great competitor. He's someone who always wants to be in the game, and he's someone that has performed really well against us especially, in India and obviously here as well, and he gave us a couple of chances which I thought on a wicket like this, when there's not much in it for the bowlers.

“You have to take your half chances as well, which we were not able to grab. If we would have grabbed those half chances, maybe the result of the game would have been different, maybe not, but as a captain, I'd like to be optimistic and think if we would have taken those chances, that's probably the only thing. If I look back into the match, that's the only thing, if we would have done it differently, and that's the only thing."

In the race to the World Test Championship final, Gill said he had no say in how long the series are, but India could still reach the final if they win most of their remaining matches. "Ideally, I mean, this is not a decision that is in my hand (to have a minimum of three-match WTC series), I would say. But I think in the cycle, I don't know exactly how many, but 18-20 matches.

“So I think that's a lot of matches. If you play well, and if we, even from now on, if we play well, and if we win, I think, five out of the next six, I think we should be in a good position to qualify for the WTC final."

India are expected to keep largely the same eleven for the second Test in Christchurch, Gill signed off by saying the final call will depend on the pitch. “Honestly, not really, maybe we'll see how the wicket is. But I think most of the team is going to be the same.

“I thought everyone did decently well, all of our bowlers did well, and I don't think the batting would have done anything more than this. So I think most of the team would almost be similar, but again, we'll go there, we'll see how the wicket is. That's how we thought it's going to play, so we'll see once we go there."

--IANS

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